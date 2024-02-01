I can't decide if this is the laziest or most ingenious Steam Deck setup I've ever seen — why not both?

I love my Steam Deck, but there's no denying it's a chunky bit of kit. I've shared my own tips in the past on how to deal with its mighty weight over long gaming periods such as using a nursing pillow to ease up the pressure on your wrists, though I hadn't quite solved the gaming lying down conundrum. Many gamers have faced the same dilemma: how to play their Steam Deck lying down without risking a concussion from dropping it on their face.



Thankfully a Reddit user has solved the riddle of playing their Steam Deck completely horizontally, and it's of course owed in no small part to the XReal glasses, but there are some other accessories here that make it a pretty genius solution that I felt it only right to share with the world outside of the Steam Deck sub, and it can work for other handhelds too like the ROG Ally. Some might call this lazy, but we prefer to call it efficient. Why waste energy holding up your Steam Deck when you can use that energy to focus on your gameplay? Besides, gaming in bed has many benefits, such as reduced stress, and increased comfort. It's a win-win right?

Step 1: AR Glasses

First of all, the most important accessory of all here is the XReal glasses, augmented reality glasses that project virtual images into your line of sight whether that be from a gaming unit or your mobile phone. We're a big fan of these already at Windows Central, and having tested myself already I can confirm they are more than comfortable enough to wear in bed. We reviewed the XReal Air 2 Pro recently which weighs in at only 75g and projects your screen onto the glasses so you can plug into your chosen handheld and even control the volume and brightness directly from the glasses. You can choose from different models, such as the XReal Air 2 Pro, which has an electromagnetic dimming option, or the XReal Air 2, which is slightly cheaper.

The XREAL Air work perfectly with the ROG Ally too (Image credit: Windows Central)

Step 2: The perfect charging solution

In our XREAL Air 2 Pro review, Jez Corden used the glasses with his ROG Ally, however, we never really came up with a solution for running power to both the ROG Ally and the XREAL glasses simultaneously until now. You can of course use one of the many docks that work with Steam Deck and ROG Ally, some of which are listed in our best Steam Deck accessories, but I like the simple and convenient solution touted in this post. The Viture Play and Charge adapter. Built specifically with handhelds and AR glasses in mind this device lets you plug in your glasses to your handheld weapon of choice, and charge both items at the same time.

Built as an accessory for Viture XR glasses but compatible with other USB-C devices like the XREAL AR glasses, you can use this run power to both the glasses and your handheld device.

Whether you have a charging cable next to your bed, or simply use a power bank, this adapter means you won't have to get out of bed unless absolutely necessary. A win for gaming in comfort.

Step 3: Bluetooth Controller

Then for the ultimate in control, you can connect a Bluetooth controller to your device for less wrist fatigue. I appreciate how u/FJ_L_JOKER paired the 20th Anniversary controller with the limited edition Steam Deck OLED, but unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with these limited edition transparent treasures, so any Xbox Series X|S controller will do.

Compatible with Xbox, Windows PC, Steam Deck and ROG Ally, basically anything that has Bluetooth, you can use a standard Xbox controller to mimic this comfortable gaming setup.

Step 4: Relax

Now you have all the tools you need for the laziest, but most comfortable gaming session ever. Just make sure you bring some snacks, because you won’t want to get up from your cozy bed. Trust us, you won’t regret it. And neither will your face which has just been saved from the wrath of a free-falling Steam Deck.