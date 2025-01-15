Is Avowed on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Avowed will be available to play day one with Xbox Game Pass. However, something important to note is that you'll only have day one access if you subscribe to the PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tiers of the service specifically.

Avowed lands on Game Pass this February

2025 looks to be a great year for folks looking forward to quality new games to play, and February in particular is introducing some exciting new single player RPGs. Towards the start of next month, we're getting the open-world 15th Century medieval title Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 from Warhorse Studios, and a little over a week after that on February 18 comes Avowed — Obsidian Entertainment's new RPG set in Pillars of Eternity's fantasy world of Eora. Avowed in particular is one of Microsoft's biggest Xbox and Windows PC launches of the year, and will hopefully deliver a satisfying experience like The Outer Worlds and other Obsidian RPGs did before it.

Avowed specifically takes place on a vast, geographically diverse island known as the Living Lands, and puts you in the shoes of an envoy from the Aedyr Empire tasked with investigating reports of a deadly, potentially world-ending plague. Between this intriguing premise, the inclusion of roleplaying mechanics like numerous dialogue options and dynamic quest outcomes, and Skyrim-style combat mechanics that encourage you to weave magic, melee, and ranged attacks together, it has serious potential to be an amazing game — and naturally, that means tons of people want to know if they can use Xbox Game Pass to check it out. Game Pass is Microsoft's all-you-can-eat subscription service that gives members access to hundreds of games in exchange for a monthly fee, and often times, that library includes brand new titles.

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $28.49 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of two even after the recent price increase to $19.99/month

I'm happy to report some good news: Avowed will indeed be available to play on day one with Xbox Game Pass, as it's one of Microsoft's first-party Xbox and PC exclusives that's guaranteed to come to the service right away. However, something important to note is that it's specifically coming to the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tiers of the service. The console-specific Xbox Game Pass Standard tier no longer includes access to major exclusive releases on day one, so you'll need to play with PC Game Pass or upgrade to Ultimate if you want it (getting Ultimate is the best overall option, as it also gives you Xbox Cloud Gaming and can be affordably subscribed to thanks to this fantastic $28.49 CDKeys deal on 3-month codes).

How else can you play the new RPG?

Kai is one of the companions you can meet and recruit in Avowed. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It's awesome that Avowed is on Game Pass, but what other ways are there to dive into Obsidian's latest RPG adventure once it's out? If you're not interested in using Game Pass, the only other option you have available to you is buying the game directly. It's got an MSRP of $69.99 on both Xbox and PC, but CDKeys actually has a $52.69 deal on the Microsoft Store version of the title that's considerably cheaper, and works across both platforms thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere (the Steam version will only work on PC). That's phenomenal value, so that's definitely the place to go for your preorder (read our CDKeys FAQ for more on the retailer).

There's also the Deluxe Edition of the game that, among other goodies, includes a full five days of early access that begins on February 13. Its base price is quite expensive at $89.99, but thanks to a $69.39 CDKeys discount on it, it can be yours for a sizable $20 off. If you're a huge fan of Obsidian's games and want to jump into Avowed as early as you can, take advantage of that deal while it lasts.

Avowed is headed to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store) on February 18, and looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year. If you don't plan on playing it through Xbox Game Pass, than you should at least snag your copy from CDKeys for great savings (unless you strongly care about keeping to Steam).

Avowed | was $69.99 now $52.69 at CDKeys (Xbox, PC) Obsidian Entertainment's next major RPG is Avowed, a fantasy adventure set in the universe of the developer's popular Pillars of Eternity series. Players can look forward to colorful, vibrant spaces to explore, lots of roleplaying opportunities, and a Skyrim-style combat system that encourages plenty of creative experimentation. Also see: Deluxe Edition ($69.39)