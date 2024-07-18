Is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on Xbox? Yes, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available to play on Xbox consoles. Specifically, the game is on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X, as well as a variety of other popular gaming platforms and services. Notably, it's accessible through Xbox Game Pass, too.

Rejoice, Team Green: Flintlock is on Xbox

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of this summer's newest and biggest single player games is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a new action RPG from A44 Games — the developer responsible for the popular 2018 Soulslike Ashen — and publisher Kepler Interactive. Unlike the somewhat muted aesthetic of Ashen, Flintlock is quite vibrant, and takes place in a fantasy realm inspired by ancient Mesopotamia in which man is using melee, magic, and gunpowder to resist aggression from all-powerful Gods. It was first revealed in 2022 and then delayed in 2023, but now it's finally here.

The game is definitely worth checking out — my colleague Rebecca Spear wrote that the Soulslite is "challenging but extremely satisfying" to beat in her review — but now that it's here, many Xbox fans are curious if Flintlock has come to Microsoft's consoles. After all, many third-party games have missed Xbox in recent years, so them releasing in that ecosystem isn't as much of a foregone conclusion as Team Green wants it to be.

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $31.99 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of two before the price increase to $19.99 a month

Fortunately, Xbox players have nothing to worry about, because Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available on Microsoft's systems. Specifically, you can play the game on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, either by purchasing it normally or by accessing it through Xbox Game Pass.

What other platforms is Flintlock on?

Nor Vanek and her fox companion Enki overlooking a beautiful vista. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is on Xbox, but where else can you play it if you don't own one of Microsoft's consoles? There are a few different options, including on Sony's PlayStation 5 console or on Windows PC via one of three different storefronts: Valve's PC gaming platform Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

It's worth noting that if you own PC Game Pass, you can play Flintlock on the Microsoft Store without paying full price for it. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will give you access to the game on both Xbox and PC, and on top of that, you'll be able to enjoy it through Xbox Cloud Gaming on mobile devices and others as well.

Ultimately, the most flexible platforms to play the game on are Xbox or PC, as these give you the option of using Game Pass if you're a subscriber. No matter where you play Flintlock, though, you'll likely have a great experience.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store), and PS5, and is arguably one of the summer's best Xbox games and best PC games. Though it has a $39.99 MSRP, you can play it through Xbox Game Pass if you're a subscriber.