Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on Xbox Game Pass? Unfortunately, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will not be available to play on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, there's nothing to suggest that it couldn't eventually make its way to the service, though there's no reason to believe it will, either.

When talking about some of the best stealth-action games ever made, a title that's guaranteed to come up in the conversation is 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Famous for its gripping narrative with Naked Snake that serves as a prequel for the rest of the Metal Gear Solid series, its intriguing Cold War setting, and innovative environment-driven stealth gameplay, it's considered by many to be a timeless masterpiece — and thanks to an imminent new remake, longtime fans and new players alike will be able to experience it like never before.

That remake is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which elevates the original game to new heights with cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 graphics, audio that's been retooled for 3D surround sound for increased immersion, a humorous game mode in which Snake has to round up escaped monkeys, a PvP multiplayer Fox Hunt mode coming in the fall, and more.

It's been advertised as "the ultimate survival stealth action experience" — and based on how it has reviewed thus far, it looks like it's living up to that. Ahead of its launch, it's performed very highly, with the game currently sitting at a "Generally Favorable" Metacritic score of 86.

It's scheduled to release in just a few days on August 28 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam), and PS5, and between the glowing reputation of the original title and the strong critical reception to the remake, there's a ton of interest in this new iteration of the beloved classic.

Naturally, that also means many want to know if they can play the game with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service that gives you access to a catalog of hundreds of games for a flat monthly rate. After all, its subscriber base has grown to 34+ million users, and many players that use it are Metal Gear Solid fans.

Unfortunately, though, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will not be on Game Pass when it launches later this week. Though this hasn't been explicitly stated, the fact Game Pass availability hasn't been confirmed or advertised in any way whatsoever makes it clear that it's not on the service...at least for now.

That means your only option for playing is buying the game directly, which has a $70 MSRP. Discounts are sure to come in the future, but right now, the only ones you can take advantage of are for the PC version. At the moment, the Standard Edition of the remake is available for $54.99 at CDKeys, while the $80 Digital Deluxe Edition that includes two days of Early Access and the Sneaking DLC pack with various bonus cosmetics is $62.99 at CDKeys.

... But could it come to Game Pass in the future?

It's disappointing news that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater won't be available to play through Xbox Game Pass at launch, but that doesn't mean it will never come to Microsoft's program. Countless third-party games have made their way to the service over time, with some even landing on it years after release.

Because of that, there's reason to be hopeful we'll eventually see the remake on Game Pass one day. However, it's not something you should necessarily expect, as there's been no official word from Konami about plans — or the lack thereof — to bring Snake Eater to the service.

If it did end up coming to Game Pass, it's unclear if it would be playable through the program on both Xbox and PC or just on Xbox. Currently, the only PC version available is on Steam, which isn't compatible with PC Game Pass; it would need to be released on the Xbox on PC app. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, of course, would allow you to enjoy the title on both Xbox and Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming as well.