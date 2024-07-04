Is Once Human coming to Xbox and PS5 consoles? Once Human is not releasing on Xbox and PS5 consoles when it launches on July 9, but it might come to these platforms in the future. Developer Starry Studio says it's "carefully deciding whether to release the game to console based on the testing and player feedback, which will take some time."

The launch will miss Xbox and PlayStation

A player-made base in Once Human. Some bases in the game can even be made mobile. (Image credit: NetEase)

One of the biggest games of 2024 that's about to make its long-awaited debut is Once Human, a free-to-play open world survival shooter that's currently the fifth most-wishlisted game on Valve's PC gaming platform Steam. Our Once Human FAQ goes over all the game's finer details more thoroughly, but the gist of it is that it's set in a post-apocalyptic future where an alien lifeform called Stardust has overrun the Earth and infected its lifeforms, and puts you in the shoes of a "Meta-Human" immune to its influence and capable of wielding its own powers against it. The game also has a strong focus on multiplayer, with both PvE and PvP servers that can supports hundreds upon hundreds of players at once.

The game is finally launching next week on July 9 after multiple beta tests in recent months, first going live on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store before eventually releasing on mobile devices through the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store as well. Naturally, many Xbox and PlayStation gamers are wondering if they'll get to play what could be one of the best PC games of 2024 on their consoles, too.

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is "no" — at least at Once Human's launch. When Starry Studio's highly anticipated survival shooter releases next week, it will only be available on PC. Additionally, while we know it's coming to mobile at a later date, there's been no official confirmation it will ever get ports for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Don't give up hope if you play on one of these platforms, though, because...

Once Human may come to console later

A player stands in front of a large bunker-like facility in Once Human. (Image credit: NetEase)

While Once Human isn't coming to Xbox and PS5 at launch, it's entirely possible that the game will eventually come to consoles later down the line. In fact, Starry Studio has confirmed to fans multiple times this year that it's considering development of console ports "based on testing and player feedback."

"We will carefully [decide] whether to release the game to console based on testing and player feedback, which will take some time," reads the studio's statement. "If there is any update, [we] will post it to our social media, so stay tuned!" As of July 3, the developer still hasn't come to a decision: "As soon as we have an update on the game's release on consoles, we'll let you know right away."

So there you have it — ports to Xbox and PlayStation may come if there's enough of a demand for it, or if they're determined to be viable projects for Starry Studio and publisher NetEase to develop. Even if they don't, though, you should check it out on PC if you've got a decent rig, as the game's system requirements are quite low for a modern release. Don't forget that Once Human is also free to play, too, so you won't even have to spend any money to try it out on your computer.

Once Human is almost here, and the multiplayer open world survival shooter might just end up being one of 2024's biggest and brightest PC games. Notably, it'll be completely free to play, so you can check it out without spending a penny once it drops on July 9.