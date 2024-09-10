Is STALKER 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is STALKER 2 on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, STALKER 2 will be available to play through Xbox Game Pass. Specifically, Xbox users will be able to get access through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, while PC players can use either Ultimate or PC Game Pass to enter The Zone this November.

STALKER 2 will be on Xbox Game Pass day one

A group of stalkers walks through the remnants of a small village. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Outside of hits like Helldivers 2 and the recently released Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, 2024 has been fairly light on new shooter games. One of the biggest ones of the year, though, is fast-approaching: STALKER 2. Developed by the franchise's creators and stewards at GSC Game World, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the first new STALKER title since 2009's Call of Pripyat — and after a series of delays brought about by Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, GSC is finally preparing to release the highly anticipated open-world FPS on November 20.

Trailing the surprise release of the original STALKER trilogy on consoles earlier this year, STALKER 2 is poised to become one of 2024's greatest hits — something evidenced by the fact that it's the fourth most-wishlisted game on Steam at the time of writing, surpassed only giants like Frostpunk 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Indeed, hype for the game has been climbing steadily for many months now, and naturally, that means plenty of folks are wondering if they'll be able to use Xbox Game Pass for their ticket into The Zone. For the unaware, Game Pass is Microsoft's buffet-style gaming subscription service that gives you access to a huge catalog of both classic and new games in exchange for a monthly fee.

All first-party Xbox games appear on Game Pass, but since Microsoft doesn't own GSC Game World, it's not immediately obvious if STALKER 2 will be included in it or not even though it is technically an Xbox console exclusive. Ahead of the game's launch, though, it has been confirmed that the long-awaited sequel is going to be available on Game Pass day one. Xbox Series X|S users will have the option of playing it through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, while PC gamers can do so with Ultimate or the less expensive and PC-specific PC Game Pass. If you use both platforms, you can use Ultimate to play on both as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming.

How else can you play STALKER 2?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl â€” The Time of Opportunities Trailer - Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The fact STALKER 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass is great for folks who are well-served by their membership, but what if you'd prefer not to subscribe to the service? After all, there are valid reasons to avoid signing up for Game Pass, such as only playing a small number of games or preferring to own your games permanently instead of having to stay subscribed to a membership to continue to be able to access them.

In that case, you have the option of buying the game directly on Xbox's digital console storefront, the Microsoft Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store. It has an MSRP of $59.99 on all of these platforms and retailers, with more expensive STALKER 2 preorders including access to some extra in-game goodies and physical collectibles. Something to keep in mind, though, is that the standard edition of the game is just $36.79 on CDKeys right now — a colossal 39% discount that's one of the best I've ever seen for something that hasn't even released yet (read our CDKeys FAQ for more on the retailer).

That incredible deal makes getting your hands on a Steam code through CDKeys the best option as long as you don't mind playing on PC, though deals on the Xbox, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store versions of the game could come around at some point, too. Right now, though, your best bet is to take advantage of this markdown while it lasts.