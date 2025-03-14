Is WWE 2K25 on Xbox? Yes, WWE 2K25 is available on Xbox consoles, including both Xbox Series X|S systems and last-gen Xbox One devices. Additionally, it's also playable on a number of other platforms.

Yes, WWE 2K25 is on Xbox consoles

THIS IS GONNA BE BIG! | WWE 2K25 Official Launch Trailer | 2K - YouTube Watch On

Publisher 2K is about to drop one of its biggest games of 2025 — and no, I'm not talking about Borderlands 4. That's not slated to launch until September 22; on March 14, however, the company is releasing WWE 2K25, which is expected to stand tall as one of the year's best wrestling games. It's now under 24 hours away from its launch time, and will soon be available for everyone to play (currently, it's only playable if you have Early Access from the Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition).

With a roster of over 300 iconic wrestlers from World Wrestling Entertainment history, a Showcase mode featuring The Bloodline dynasty, the debut of intergender wrestling in WWE 2K, a MyRISE campaign story, a four-player co-op MyGM experience, and a whole lot more, WWE 2K25 gives players plenty to be excited about. With that in mind, lots of fans are wondering if they can play it on their platform of choice — including those using Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

I bring good news, Xbox fans: WWE 2K25 is available on Microsoft's systems, with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S editions of the game purchasable. That means whether you're still on a last-gen console or have moved on to the Series X|S generation, you can enjoy WWE 2K25 on your Xbox. Note that there's also cross-progression between Xbox console generations, so things like your unlocks will transfer if you end up playing the game on both.

Where else can you play WWE 2K25?

Rikishi is one of over 300 wrestlers you can play as in WWE 2K25. (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K25 can be played on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but there are several other platforms you can get it on as well. Specifically, it can be purchased on Windows PC via Steam as well as PS5 and PS4 — both of the most recent PlayStation generations. On PlayStation, it has the same MSRP of $69.99, but on PC it's actually a little bit cheaper at just $59.99.

Note that while there's cross-play between different versions of the title, it's not cross-generational. That means Xbox One, PS4, and Steam players can connect and that Xbox Series X|S and PS5 users can, but an Xbox One player won't be able to jump into the ring with an Xbox Series X|S fan, for example.

I should also note that WWE 2K25 isn't on Xbox Game Pass, which will likely disappoint Xbox and PC players subscribed to the service. There is a chance that it could come to Microsoft's buffet-style gaming program in the future — especially since 2K has brought a few of its games to it in the past — but for now, you'll have to buy a copy to play.

WWE 2K25 looks to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games if you're a wrestling fan. It may not be on Game Pass, but you can still pick it up for some nice discounts thanks to CDKeys deals on each of its editions you can check out below. Note that if you buy the Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition, you'll get Early Access and can start playing today ahead of the full March 14 launch.