Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC system requirements and specs — Can you run this grand medieval RPG?

2025 may have only just begun, but what could be one of the year's best games is already rapidly approaching its scheduled release: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Developed by Warhorse Studios and publisher Deep Silver (known for other major games like Dead Island 2 and Metro Exodus), Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the long-awaited follow up to the original 2018 medieval open-world RPG. It's slated to drop on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 come February 4, is expected to stand out as one of the largest modern RPGs, and may end up being one of the best PC games and best Xbox games of the year.

The original Kingdom Come was already a colossal game, so the fact Warhorse has confirmed the sequel will have a doubled map size means it will be absolutely gargantuan — and according to the developers, players can look forward to every inch of it being filled with historically accurate recreations of 15th Century Bohemian towns and landscapes, tons of side quests, and dynamic, reactive encounters between military forces, bandits, peasant folk, and more. All of this sounds fantastic, of course, but it also has many PC gamers wondering if their rig will be up to the task of actually running the title.

Luckily, ahead of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's launch next month, Warhorse has shared the game's official minimum requirements and recommended specs (and for multiple resolutions and performance tiers, no less), making it simple to see if your PC can handle the game at the graphical and performance levels you want to play it at. In the below guide, you'll find all of that information, along with details on how to check what your specs are, help with suggestions for upgrades if you need to make them, and everything you need to know about how the game might perform on gaming handhelds.

KCD2 PC requirements and specs

This chart shows Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's official system requirements and recommended specs. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

In early December, Warhorse Studios shared Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's official system requirements and recommended specs on social media with a helpful chart. You can view said chart in the image above, though I've also included the information from it in tables below. On top of that, I've also explained the kind of performance you can expect depending on the specs you have and how the game's requirements compare to other modern titles.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 minimum requirements

These are the minimum system requirements for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which basically means you'll need these specs or hardware that's comparable to them in order to run the game with Low settings and a meager framerate of 30. While this is playable, most players will likely want to shoot for at least a 60 FPS experience, and ideally better visuals, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum requirements (1080p, 30 FPS, Low) Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage: 100GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 recommended specs

If you want to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at Medium, High, or Ultra settings with 60 FPS or higher and resolutions like 1440p and 4K, you'll need some of the game's recommended specs — all of which are listed in the tables below. Each one shows the hardware you'll need at each of Warhorse Studios' specific "recommended" performance targets, so make sure you give each one a close look.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended for Medium (1080p, 60 FPS, Medium) Processor: Intel Core i5-12600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Memory: 24GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX GeForce 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Storage: 100GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended for Medium (1440p, 60 FPS, Medium) Processor: Intel Core i5-12600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Memory: 24GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX GeForce 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage: 100GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended for High (1080p, 30 FPS, High) Processor: Intel Core i5-13600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 32GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER / AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 100GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended for High (1440p, 60 FPS, High) Processor: Intel Core i5-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 32GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Storage: 100GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended for Ultra (1440p/4K, 60/30 FPS, Ultra) Processor: Intel Core i5-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 32GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Storage: 100GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's minimum requirements are surprisingly accessible — it's awesome to see the nine-year-old GTX 1060 listed, along with older CPUs like Intel's i5-8400 and AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 — the specs you need for a quality experience sharply rise as you move up the performance tiers. Notably, the need for 12th and 13th Gen Intel processors or 7000 Series Ryzen chips at Medium and High settings is quite demanding, as are the requirements for 24-32GB of RAM at any level above 1080p at 30 FPS with Low settings.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The good news, though, is that the RPG's GPU requirements are largely pretty reasonable, though you'll need to invest in one of NVIDIA's 40 Series or AMD's 7000 Series Radeon cards (specifically, at least the RTX 4070 or 7800 XT) to play on High settings with 60 FPS. The need for a 100GB SSD is also fairly common for big open-world titles these days, even if triple-digit file sizes aren't exactly something to scoff at.

Something important to note is that the developers confirmed these requirements do not take upscaling into account, which means you can use performance boosting Super Resolution technologies like DLSS 3 and AMD FSR to squeeze some extra frames out of your rig. These features can have a significant impact on overall performance, and may even be able to help you hit a performance target without meeting the spec that Warhorse suggests for it. The availability and efficacy of these technologies varies depending on the hardware you have, though, so keep that in mind; DLSS 3, for example, is only usable if you have a 40 Series NVIDIA card.

Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 coming to Mac? While it would be great to see the Kingdom Come sequel come to Apple's Mac systems, there's nothing out there currently that suggests that's happening. For now, it looks to be a Windows-exclusive game on PC, though that might change in the future (it's unlikely, but anything can happen).

How to check your PC specs

Kingdom Come protagonist Henry as he appears in the sequel. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Now that you're aware of the hardware you'll need to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comfortably, the next thing you should do is check to see if your PC has it — or has something similar — under the hood already. If it does, you should be all set. If it doesn't, though, you'll need to make some upgrades or buy an entirely new system.

Thankfully, checking the specs you have is simple, quick, and easy, and only takes a few short minutes. To do it, follow the steps below:

How to upgrade your PC for KCD2

Armies of 15th Century Bohemia gather in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Don't have the specs you need for the Kingdom Come sequel? If not, you'll either need to upgrade your existing rig, buy parts for a brand new one, simply purchase a pre-built one yourself, or get something like a gaming laptop. All four options are viable, but since there's an ocean of PC parts and systems out there and it's hard to know which ones are worth your time and money, going down any of these avenues can be a tricky process.

To help you decide what to do and how to best navigate your chosen process, I've included a list of helpful Windows Central tips, suggestions, and guides below that go over everything from our top PC part recommendations to explainers on building PCs or upgrading specific components.

Can KCD2 run on gaming handhelds?

The Steam Deck might struggle to run Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 due to its weaker hardware and Linux-based operating system. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

I expect that most folks planning to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on PC platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store will do so using a traditional gaming desktop or laptop, but in recent years, a third option has risen to prominence: gaming handhelds. These devices pack the power of a low-end gaming PC into a small form-factor with smaller screens and lower resolutions, making them an excellent option if you like to game from the couch or your bed or you want to be able to play on the go.

If you own a handheld gaming PC and want to know if you'll be able to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 with it, read on.

Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Steam Deck compatible? At the moment, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Steam Deck compatibility is "Unknown," which basically means there's no way to know for sure if it will run well on Valve's handheld. While the game's low-end requirements are accessible, the fact Steam Deck is Linux-based means there's also a not-insignificant chance that you'll run into OS-related issues when trying to play it (this is a major problem with STALKER 2 and many other Windows games on Steam Deck). In short: It might run well on Deck, but using a Windows-based handheld is a safer option.

Can you play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other gaming handhelds? While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's performance on Steam Deck could realistically go either way, it's far more likely that it will run well on competing handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and the newer ROG Ally X. Aside from being Windows-based and thus more like a regular PC you might try to play the game on, these handhelds also have considerably better specs under the hood and are less susceptible to performance issues as a result. They're more expensive than the Steam Deck because of this, but they're also more likely to give you a great experience.

Is your PC ready for this medieval adventure?

It's been a full six years since the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance released, and now that the sequel is only a few weeks away, now is the time to make necessary PC upgrades so that you can play it once it's out. Its processor and memory requirements in particular are quite demanding, though you'll probably need to upgrade your graphics card and/or storage drive as well if you're not using a system that was put together in recent years. Make sure you give the system requirements a close read, check out our recommendations for new components, and follow our guides for PC building and upgrading if you need them.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is scheduled to come out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store), and PS5 on February 4, 2025. It's available to preorder now for $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on console, though the Steam version is currently on sale at CDKeys for $45.19. That makes the PC edition the best one to get as long as your rig is capable of running it.