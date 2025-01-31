Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release date — Preloads, launch time, and when it comes out

The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance that released back in 2018 was widely regarded as one of the best RPGs of the 2010s, with fans falling in love with its authentic simulation of medieval Bohemia, engaging combat inspired by techniques of the era, the rich story of protagonist Henry as he embarks on a journey of revenge and personal growth, and more. As such, there's always been plenty of excitement for its upcoming sequel, but the wait for it has been a painfully long one. Now, though, it's just a few days from its highly anticipated release.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is poised to be one of 2025's biggest releases, and also one of its best Xbox games and best PC games. With that in mind, it's not surprising that the hype for it has sharply risen in recent days, with players all over the world curious to learn when they'll finally be able to get their hands on the title. Luckily, developer Warhorse Studios has announced Kingdom Come 2's release date and exact launch times ahead of the game's launch, all of which I've included in the guide below. Additionally, the below sections go over when you can preload the RPG and how much hard drive space you'll need to install it on your system.

What is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

You'll already know how Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will play if you tried out the original game, but if you're a newcomer to the series, you won't know what to expect. If you're one of the latter folks, give this section a read for a brief overview.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an open-world medieval RPG from developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Deep Silver. Set in Bohemia (what is now part of the Czech Republic) in 1403 at the dawn of the 15th Century, the story takes place in the midst of the real-world civil war between those loyal to the kidnapped King Wenceslaus IV and the supporters of his captor and half-brother, Sigismund of Luxembourg. In it, you play as Henry — the son of a noble knight whose adoptive parents were murdered when Sigismund's forces sacked his hometown at the start of the first game — as he travels with his friend Sir Hans Capon to deliver an important message to the lord of Trosky, picking up where Kingdom Come: Deliverance's cliffhanger left off.

Like the original, the sequel delivers an open-world RPG experience within the context of an authentically recreated medieval society, with multiple reactive systems that constantly intersect with one another and work together to determine how you fit into the setting. Everything from how you're dressed and your personal hygiene to your dialogue choices and overall reputation have a significant impact on how persuasive or intimidating you are; these things also influence criminal activities like lockpicking and pickpocketing, including how well you're able to perform them and how effectively you can talk your way out of a bind if you happen to get caught.

Combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance draws from real-world swordfighting techniques. (Image credit: PLAION)

Combat is similarly influenced by your choice of armor and weapon, and how they interact with your opponent's gear (swords are great against lightly armored opponents, for example, but aren't ideal for a plate-armored enemy). The fighting itself is mostly done with directional melee attacks and blocks, parries, and ripostes drawn from real medieval techniques, though there are also bows, crossbows, and even early handgonne firearms to use.

These nuanced mechanics work in tandem with global stats and skills that you improve The Elder Scrolls-style, with Henry generally getting better at things the more he does them (even failure leads to gained experience, albeit not as much). As you level up, you'll gain access to a wide variety of different unlockable bonuses and perks that bolster how effective you are at relevant activities.

In terms of map size, it's been said that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is double the size of the original game, with two distinct regions — Trosky and Kuttenberg — that you'll visit throughout the story. Each of these is expected to be full of engaging side quests to do, complete with intricately detailed medieval landscapes, forests, villages, cities, and castles designed to be as historically accurate as possible.

At launch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. Note that you can preorder it now on official storefronts for $59.99 (PC) or $69.99 (consoles), but the best deal is this awesome discount that knocks the Steam version down to just $44.99 at CDKeys.

The official release dates and launch times for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was originally supposed to release in late 2024, but developer Warhorse Studios pushed it back to early 2025 to further polish and prepare the game for launch. Thankfully, though, the wait for it is finally almost over, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is scheduled to release on February 4, 2025 (just a few days away, at the time of writing). Specifically, as was revealed by a recent post on social media, it will unlock at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET globally.

Note that since Kingdom Come 2 is going live around the world at the same time, players in some regions will get access earlier or later in their day than others. Folks in a handful of eastern countries also won't be able to play until the early morning of February 5 because of how far ahead their time zones are, so keep that in mind.

For a full overview of when Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming out in every major time zone, make sure to refer to the official graphic above or the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time zone Release time Pacific Time (PT) February 4, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) February 4, 11:00 a.m. Brasilia Time (BRT) February 4, 1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 4, 4:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) February 4, 5:00 p.m. South African Standard Time (SAST) February 4, 6:00 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) February 4, 7:00 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT) February 5, 12:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) February 5, 1:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 5, 3:00 a.m. New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) February 5, 5:00 a.m.

Does Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 have Early Access? Many new single player games often allow fans to play a few days early with Early Access if they preorder the more expensive Premium/Deluxe/Gold Editions that publishers typically sell. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, however, does not have an Early Access offer of any kind. Whether you buy a regular copy or pay extra for Gold Edition goodies, you'll have to wait until the title's scheduled release date and times before you can jump in.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Countdown clock

This countdown clock shows how much time is left until Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's global release, and will, well, count down until the RPG is officially out.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 protagonist Henry and deuteragonist Sir Hans Capon as they appear in the sequel. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Expansive open-world games have gotten incredibly big over the years, and I'm not just talking about map size. Their file sizes have grown exponentially, too, and that means that they often take a long time to download and install. For that reason, it's become common for developers to allow players to preload new titles and install them before they go live, ensuring that fans can jump in on day one without a download to worry about. Preloading is particularly helpful for people who don't have the greatest internet, though it's ultimately a feature that benefits everyone.

As you'll see in the section below, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a large file size, but the good news is that it also supports preloading. On Xbox, PS5, and Steam, you can start installing the game once the following dates and times pass:

Xbox Series X|S: January 28, 8:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. CET

January 28, 8:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. CET PlayStation 5: February 2, 8:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. CET

February 2, 8:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. CET Steam: February 3, 8:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. CET

At the time of writing, Xbox preloads for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are available now, PS5 preloads are coming on the morning of Sunday, February 2, and PC preloads will unlock on Monday, February 3.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Download size

Henry, Hans Capon, and others enjoy an evening of merriment in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn't the biggest open-world game out there in terms of file size, it's hardly a small one, and will require quite a bit of hard drive space. Specifically, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 needs 100GB of free space to be downloaded and installed, so now is the time to clear up some space if you can.

It's also important to note that according to the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC requirements, you'll need to install the game on a solid-state drive (SSD). This is because older hard-disk drives (HDDs) are often too slow for the latest titles, as they're not able to load and unload assets fast enough.

If you don't have enough space for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on your PC or console right now, try uninstalling some games that you haven't played in a while or getting rid of large files you don't need anymore. Alternatively, you can always snag one of the best SSDs and make an upgrade to your system.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5 on February 4. It looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely keep an eye on it.