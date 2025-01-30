Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 preorder guide — Bonus, Collector's Edition, and where to buy

Blacksmithing is one of the trades you can learn and make money with in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

While 2025 only began a month ago or so, great new games are already dropping on the industry's biggest platforms. Players have already been treated to the excellent hack-and-slash RPG Dynasty Warriors: Origins, and February is about to bring them several other highly anticipated RPGs, too. One such game is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the long-awaited sequel to Warhorse Studios' acclaimed 2018 adventure set in 15th Century medieval Bohemia.

The first Kingdom Come was a grand experience with a huge open world, a rich story, combat inspired by techniques of the era, and complex systems for reputation, crime, and more that were all intricately woven together. Given that the sequel is confirmed to have double the playable space (there are two maps instead of one), expanded options for roleplaying, and a world that's even more reactive to player actions, it's no surprise that fans worldwide are chomping at the bit to dive into this continuation of the journey of series protagonist Henry.

Naturally, that means lots of folks are wondering which edition of the game they should preorder before Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comes out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on February 4, 2025. To help you make that decision, I've listed everything you need to know about each available version below, complete with everything they include, how much they cost, and where you can buy them. Additionally, I've also included details about preorder bonus you'll get if you do purchase the game early.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Preorder bonus

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Before getting into the specifics of each edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it's important to note that no matter which version you preorder, you'll get a special bonus. Specifically, it's a bonus quest called The Lion's Crest that rewards you with special armor and weapons.

Its description reads: "Experience a unique questline that, once completed, will rewards you with the legendary armor and weapon set of the famous Knight Brunswick." The picture of this gear in Kingdom Come 2's marketing shows that it's an ornate set of black and silver plate armor with red and gold accents, along with a black and red caparison for Henry's horse. You'll also get a special polearm and dagger, as well.

If you want to make sure you have access to this quest, make sure you preorder one of the below editions before Kingdom Come 2's February 4 release. It's unclear if there will be any way to get the quest after the game comes out, so pick up your copy of the RPG now if you want it available.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Preorder editions

In total, there are three different editions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that are available, with two of them giving you extra goodies (and priced higher as a result). All three are covered in detail below.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Standard Edition

Henry as he appears in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

The standard edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gives you the base game and nothing else, making it the most affordable — and also the most basic — way to get your hands on Warhorse's colossal RPG. On Windows PC storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store it costs $59.99, and on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, it's $69.99. However, thanks to an awesome deal, you can get the PC version for just $44.99 at CDKeys. That makes this offer the cheapest way to snag your copy.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition

Here's a look at everything you get with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Gold Edition. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Interested in getting some extras with your copy of Kingdom Come 2? Don't miss the Gold Edition of the game. Here's everything it includes:

Base game

Gallant Huntsman's Kit St. Hubert’s hunting cap, Nimrod’s famous hunting coat, and Artemis' crossbow

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Expansion Pass 3 upcoming expansions Brushes With Death (Summer 2025): Help a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past Legacy of the Forge (Fall 2025): Restore Kuttenberg's forge and become a master blacksmith Mysteria Ceelesiae (Winter 2025): Explore Sedletz Monastery to stop the spread of a deadly illness

Shields of Seasons Passing Customize your shields with four different unique designs



Naturally, the Gold Edition is a fair bit pricier than the Standard Edition since it includes the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Expansion Pass and a few other noteworthy extras. Specifically, it's $79.99 on PC and $89.99 on console, but it's on sale for only $58.69 at CDKeys right now. Provided you have a PC strong enough to run the game (check out the official Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC requirements), getting a Steam code from CDKeys is the most affordable way to get and enjoy this premium edition of the RPG.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is, by far, the snazziest version of the game that money can buy. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Collector's Edition is for enthusiast fans of Warhorse's games, and comes with several exclusive physical collectibles in equally special packaging. On top of that, it also gives you everything that the Gold Edition does. Here's what's in the box:

Henry and Pebbles statue (12 in/30 cm)

Coats of Valor: Enamel Pin set

Alley of Kuttenberg: Exclusive Cloth Map

The King's Rebels: Collectible Cards

Letter of Hope

These goodies don't come cheap, mind you; to get the Collector's Edition on any platform, you'll need to cough up $200. Additionally, it's only available to purchase from select retailers in a handful of countries around the world, a few of which I've linked to below.

Which Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 edition should you buy? Ultimately, the version of Kingdom Come 2 you should get is entirely dependent on what you want. If all you want is the base game and nothing else, get the Standard Edition. If you want to get access to all of the title's upcoming DLCs and a handful of other in-game extras, go with the Gold Edition. Finally, opt for the Collector's Edition if you're a Kingdom Come superfan and want its special collectibles.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5 on February 4. It looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely keep an eye on it.