Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 preorder guide — Bonus, Collector's Edition, and where to buy
Everything you need to know about preordering Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
While 2025 only began a month ago or so, great new games are already dropping on the industry's biggest platforms. Players have already been treated to the excellent hack-and-slash RPG Dynasty Warriors: Origins, and February is about to bring them several other highly anticipated RPGs, too. One such game is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the long-awaited sequel to Warhorse Studios' acclaimed 2018 adventure set in 15th Century medieval Bohemia.
The first Kingdom Come was a grand experience with a huge open world, a rich story, combat inspired by techniques of the era, and complex systems for reputation, crime, and more that were all intricately woven together. Given that the sequel is confirmed to have double the playable space (there are two maps instead of one), expanded options for roleplaying, and a world that's even more reactive to player actions, it's no surprise that fans worldwide are chomping at the bit to dive into this continuation of the journey of series protagonist Henry.
Naturally, that means lots of folks are wondering which edition of the game they should preorder before Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comes out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on February 4, 2025. To help you make that decision, I've listed everything you need to know about each available version below, complete with everything they include, how much they cost, and where you can buy them. Additionally, I've also included details about preorder bonus you'll get if you do purchase the game early.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Preorder bonus
Before getting into the specifics of each edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it's important to note that no matter which version you preorder, you'll get a special bonus. Specifically, it's a bonus quest called The Lion's Crest that rewards you with special armor and weapons.
Its description reads: "Experience a unique questline that, once completed, will rewards you with the legendary armor and weapon set of the famous Knight Brunswick." The picture of this gear in Kingdom Come 2's marketing shows that it's an ornate set of black and silver plate armor with red and gold accents, along with a black and red caparison for Henry's horse. You'll also get a special polearm and dagger, as well.
If you want to make sure you have access to this quest, make sure you preorder one of the below editions before Kingdom Come 2's February 4 release. It's unclear if there will be any way to get the quest after the game comes out, so pick up your copy of the RPG now if you want it available.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Preorder editions
In total, there are three different editions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that are available, with two of them giving you extra goodies (and priced higher as a result). All three are covered in detail below.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Standard Edition
The standard edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gives you the base game and nothing else, making it the most affordable — and also the most basic — way to get your hands on Warhorse's colossal RPG. On Windows PC storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store it costs $59.99, and on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, it's $69.99. However, thanks to an awesome deal, you can get the PC version for just $44.99 at CDKeys. That makes this offer the cheapest way to snag your copy.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Standard Edition | $59.99 $44.99 at CDKeys (Steam, PC)
The basic Standard Edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 simply gives you access to the base game, making it the most affordable preorder option if you just want the core experience without extra goodies.
Xbox version: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target
PS5 version: Amazon | Best Buy | Target
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition
Interested in getting some extras with your copy of Kingdom Come 2? Don't miss the Gold Edition of the game. Here's everything it includes:
- Base game
- Gallant Huntsman's Kit
- St. Hubert’s hunting cap, Nimrod’s famous hunting coat, and Artemis' crossbow
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Expansion Pass
- 3 upcoming expansions
- Brushes With Death (Summer 2025): Help a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past
- Legacy of the Forge (Fall 2025): Restore Kuttenberg's forge and become a master blacksmith
- Mysteria Ceelesiae (Winter 2025): Explore Sedletz Monastery to stop the spread of a deadly illness
- 3 upcoming expansions
- Shields of Seasons Passing
- Customize your shields with four different unique designs
Naturally, the Gold Edition is a fair bit pricier than the Standard Edition since it includes the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Expansion Pass and a few other noteworthy extras. Specifically, it's $79.99 on PC and $89.99 on console, but it's on sale for only $58.69 at CDKeys right now. Provided you have a PC strong enough to run the game (check out the official Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC requirements), getting a Steam code from CDKeys is the most affordable way to get and enjoy this premium edition of the RPG.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition | $79.99 $58.69 at CDKeys (Steam, PC)
The Gold Edition of Kingdom Come 2 includes several extras, including access to all three of the game's DLC add-ons when they come out later this year, a unique set of hunting gear, and the ability to customize your shields with unique artwork.
Xbox version: Amazon | Best Buy | Target
PS5 version: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector's Edition
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Collector's Edition is for enthusiast fans of Warhorse's games, and comes with several exclusive physical collectibles in equally special packaging. On top of that, it also gives you everything that the Gold Edition does. Here's what's in the box:
- Base game
- Gallant Huntsman's Kit
- St. Hubert’s hunting cap, Nimrod’s famous hunting coat, and Artemis' crossbow
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Expansion Pass
- 3 upcoming expansions
- Brushes With Death (Summer 2025): Help a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past
- Legacy of the Forge (Fall 2025): Restore Kuttenberg's forge and become a master blacksmith
- Mysteria Ceelesiae (Winter 2025): Explore Sedletz Monastery to stop the spread of a deadly illness
- 3 upcoming expansions
- Shields of Seasons Passing
- Customize your shields with four different unique designs
- Henry and Pebbles statue (12 in/30 cm)
- Coats of Valor: Enamel Pin set
- Alley of Kuttenberg: Exclusive Cloth Map
- The King's Rebels: Collectible Cards
- Letter of Hope
These goodies don't come cheap, mind you; to get the Collector's Edition on any platform, you'll need to cough up $200. Additionally, it's only available to purchase from select retailers in a handful of countries around the world, a few of which I've linked to below.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector's Edition | $199.99 at GameStop (US)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Collector's Edition is the finest one that money can buy, and features several exclusive physical collectibles along with all the benefits of the Gold Edition.
Also at: Amazon (France) | Amazon (Italy) | GAME (Spain) | Other retailers
Which Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 edition should you buy?
Ultimately, the version of Kingdom Come 2 you should get is entirely dependent on what you want. If all you want is the base game and nothing else, get the Standard Edition. If you want to get access to all of the title's upcoming DLCs and a handful of other in-game extras, go with the Gold Edition. Finally, opt for the Collector's Edition if you're a Kingdom Come superfan and want its special collectibles.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5 on February 4. It looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely keep an eye on it.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. He's been writing for Team WC since the summer of 2017, and you'll find him doing news, editorials, reviews, and general coverage on everything gaming, Xbox, and Windows PC. His favorite game of all time is probably NieR: Automata, though Elden Ring, Fallout: New Vegas, and Team Fortress 2 are in the running, too. When he's not writing or gaming, there's a good chance he's either watching an interesting new movie or TV show or actually going outside for once. Follow him on X (Twitter).