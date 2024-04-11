Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev Warhorse Studios has a new game reveal coming next week, and you can watch it live

What you need to know

Warhorse Studios, the developer behind the acclaimed 2018 medieval open world RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance (KCD), has teased on social media that it's revealing a new game next week. Specifically, the title will be officially announced on YouTube and Twitch livestreams on Thursday, April 18 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CEST.

The news came in the form of a teaser image from the official Warhorse Studios account on X (Twitter), which shows a person clad in dark clothing riding a horse. You can check the post out yourself with the embed below — it's a cool picture, though there's nothing concrete to take away from it.

Notably, this game will be the first new publicly revealed project from Warhorse since it released the A Woman's Lot expansion for KCD in 2019 that allowed players to play as the character Theresa from the main story. We won't know what the game is for sure until it's fully revealed, though naturally, everyone's groschen is on a Kingdom Come sequel. However, it could also be something else entirely; only time will tell.

Whatever it is, I'm sure I'm going to be incredibly excited for it. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is undoubtedly one of the best PC games and best Xbox games I've ever played (check out our review), with an excellent story, rich medieval melee combat that draws directly from historical techniques, and a gorgeous open world that faithfully recreates early 15th Century Bohemia. Warhorse has proven it's a studio that can hang with the best of them, and I can't wait to see what they've been working on during the last several years.

If you've never played KCD, you can pick it up for $30 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC (on Steam). There's also a pricier Royal Edition that includes all the DLC on these platforms as well as Nintendo Switch.

