Lego games turned my kid into a bonafide gamer — and here's 7 of the best

Over the holidays, my youngest (4) made a major leap into the world of video games —and by that, I mean he finally played something other than Minecraft. Don't get me wrong, I love Minecraft, but it’s nice to have some variety, and I'm not showing him Roblox as I've already lost my eldest to that rabbit-hole. His new enthusiasm was sparked by Lego City Undercover, which is like a kid-friendly version of GTA (minus the murder). It's open world and like all of the Lego titles, has seamless couch co-op. Lego games are perfect for parents who want to game with younger children. My son can play solo, and I can easily jump in to help—though, more often than not, I find myself playing solo to unlock characters and tools when he's not around to interfere (but don't tell him).



After wrapping up Lego City Undercover, I took the opportunity to dive into more Lego titles, some I'm revisiting from the past. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how well some of these older games still hold up. Even better, since many are older, they’re incredibly cheap on my go-to site, CDKeys. The prices there often beat the official Xbox and Steam stores, so I ended up picking up quite a few titles over the holidays. Here are my seven top picks for the best Lego games we’ve been enjoying as a family, both on Xbox and Steam Deck.

1. LEGO GTA Lego City Undercover

Play as 'Chase McCain' a police officer with a variety of disguises and skills to take down the infamous criminal Rex Fury. With a city to free roam and vehicle to steal this is basically GTA in Lego and family friendly, with plenty of jokes and pop culture references for grown ups.



✅Perfect for: Open world explorers and parents with gamers-in-training ❌Avoid if: If you don’t enjoy hunting down collectibles or completing side tasks.



2. Marvel-ous Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Deluxe Edition)

A Marvel game full to the brim with an expansive roster of over 200 character including Spider-Man, Iron Man and lesser known characters like Moon Knight and Spider-Gwen. The story has you assemble a team of heroes to take on Kang, and manipulate time to complete puzzles and challenges.



3. LEGO FEDORA Lego Indiana Jones 2

If Bethesda's new Indiana Jones has got you in the mood for more Indi, why not try the Lego version? It blends the same humor and puzzle-solving in brick format and covers content from all the movies



✅Perfect for: Families who want to introduce their kids to the Indiana franchise



❌Avoid if: You're looking for complex puzzles, this is in line with other Lego titles



4. LEGO IN ALDERAAN PLACES Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Now: $8.89 at CDKeys The definitive Lego Star Wars experience, get all nine movies in one collection, with over 380 characters to unlock and most importantly — lightsaber battles.



✅Perfect for: Star Wars fans whether you love the original trilogy or appreciate the prequels.



5. BATMAN > SUPERMAN Lego Batman Trilogy

Get Lego Batman, Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham all in one neat trilogy and go on a journey through DC lore with over 200 characters.



✅Perfect for: Batman and DC Comics fans as this covers a huge roster, not just our caped vigilante.



❌Avoid if: You want online co-op, this only offers couch co-op.



6. LEGO FORZA Lego 2K Drive

✅Perfect for: Racing fans who want something a little more laidback.



❌Avoid if: You dislike open-world games, this has a lot of free-roam.



7. EVERYWHERE BUT XBOX Lego Horizon Adventures

Horizon Zero Dawn, reimagined in Lego and put on every platform except Xbox, for reasons. Play as Aloy in humorous retelling of the story you may know and love.



✅Perfect for: Fans of the Horizon franchise who will appreciate the references.



❌Avoid if: You really enjoy the Lego puzzles, there aren't the same puzzle mechanics here as other Lego titles.



There's a Lego game for everyone

While these are my 7 personal picks for great Lego games, there is of course a huge library of them out there to add to your backlog, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Lord of the Rings to name a few. CDKeys has a massive selection at unbeatable price. If you’re curious about how the site works, check out our handy CDKeys FAQ here, but I've used them for years to save money on games.



What makes Lego games so special is their accessibility—simple mechanics and forgiving gameplay make them perfect for young kids, while clever puzzles and tongue in cheek humor keep parents entertained too.



If you’re looking for more ways to steer your kids away from endless hours of Roblox, check out our list of best kids games on Xbox for some family-friendly inspiration.