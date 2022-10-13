Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.20 improves vanilla parity and Spectator Mode

What you need to know

Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.20 is rolling out to players with a plethora of fixes, vanilla parity improvements, and more.

The pre-release build arrives just before Minecraft Live 2022, which airs on Oct. 15, 2022.

The next major Minecraft update is expected to be revealed during the live event.

Players can now download and test the latest Minecraft Preview release.

Minecraft Live 2022 may be just around the corner with news of what the next major Minecraft update will entail, but that isn't stopping Mojang Studios from dropping a brand-new Minecraft Preview build on Thursday. Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.20 is now rolling out to players with a hefty number of changes for players to test.

Highlights of the latest Minecraft Preview release, which is now rolling out to Minecraft players on every platform, include vanilla parity improvements, further changes to the evolving Spectator Mode, and a host of other fixes and alterations across various aspects of the game. There aren't any exciting new feature additions with this release, but that's to be expected.

The build comes days before the start of Minecraft Live 2022, where Mojang Studios is expected to share the latest news and announcements for several Minecraft games, all of which able to lay claim to a spot among the best Xbox games you can play. During the event, which airs on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, Mojang Studios will likely reveal the next major content update for vanilla Minecraft.

Players will also be able to participate in the Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022, which begins on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. This year, voting takes place across a Minecraft: Bedrock Edition server, the Minecraft Launcher, and the Minecraft website. Be warned — participating in the Minecraft Mob Vote via Minecraft: Bedrock Edition requires being on version 1.19.31. If your preferred place to play is on Android, you may need to unenroll from the beta program in order to cast your vote.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.20 includes:

Features & bug fixes

General

Fixed Bat resting location being offset when at negative world height

Fixed a bug where fully charged items were lost when going through a portal

Bubble columns are now properly generated above underwater Magma Blocks

Commands

Using the `/enchant` command to apply the same level of enchantment no longer results in a higher level being applied

Fixed an issue where `hasItem` wouldn't correctly detect an item with a data value if `hasItem` wasn't provided a data value

Gameplay

Fixed blocks flickering when moved by Pistons

Fixed an issue where breeding mobs with applied effects would result in the offspring having the effect bonuses permanently applied

Piston's arm now extends more smoothly

Blocks attached to Pistons now move more smoothly

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to teleport back to a portal after exiting it

Fixed an issue where signs would not play a placement sound when placed

Maps corrupted by black pixels can now be repaired by revisiting corrupted areas. Previously affected maps can now be repaired by holding in main or off hand

Graphical

Applied ambient light to blocks moved by Pistons

Fixed the brightness of the night sky when enabling RTX

Items

Freshly crafted tools and armor now work the first time they are used

Weapons, tools, and armor can now be dropped from the players inventory the first time after being renamed

Fixed an issue where an entity at coordinate 0,0,0 prevented Pressure Plates from being placed

Mob effects

Jump Boost now consistently affects mobs ridden by players

Slow Falling now consistently affects mobs ridden by players

Mobile data

Added a new Mobile Data Blocked screen on Android / iOS when mobile data is available but disabled in-game and Wi-Fi is not connected

Mobs

Increased Enderman follow range from 32 to 64

Touch controls

In Preview, we've re-enabled the new stack splitting functionality for touch devices

"Split Control" option will only appear in Classic control mode and only affect the Classic control scheme

Fixed an issue where hotbar slots could not be touched in Crosshair and Touch control schemes in certain situations

Scrolling the inventory screen is easier as the dwell time has been increased to 180 milliseconds (was 120 previously). The dwell time is the length of time an item must be held before a drag action begins

Untangled the connections between "Lock Joystick", "Joystick Always Visible", and "Joystick Visible When Unused"

Added toggle "Delayed Block Breaking (Creative Only)" in Touch Settings to control this functionality

Fixed an issue where double tapping touch control buttons can be difficult on high refresh rate screens

Improved the way that button presses and camera movements work in tandem in the new Touch Controls

Action buttons now show up when in a Boat while using Crosshair mode

User interface

Fixed a bug where the boss bar name would not update when the boss's name changed until the bar was reloaded by the player

A warning now appears when the player is about to lose changes when moving away from the Create New World screen

Changed the error handling of copying worlds to display a modal pop-up instead of a toast notification

Fixed a bug causing the HUD to not rotate with the player's direction while riding in a Boat in VR

Changed the color of the description text for the “Allow mobile data for online play” option to be more readable

Hotbar item text background is now affected by the Text Background Opacity slider

Vanilla parity

Blocks

Dirt Path and Farmland collision are now one pixel lower

Players swimming above Mud will not have their screen covered

Projectiles landing on Mud will not repeatedly shake

Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks

Mud and Soul Sand Block bounding boxes now matches their visual bounding boxes for when a player places the blocks

Sugar Cane will break on next random tick when its water source is removed

Fixed a bug where placed Light Blocks were invisible even while selecting a Light Block

Spectator Mode

Spectator Mode has moved from an experimental toggle into the base game Please remember worlds that have used Experimental toggles will always be flagged as Experimental. We recommend keeping these Experimental worlds separate from your main saves

Players can go in and out of Spectator Mode using the Personal game mode in the Settings Menu or the `/gamemode spectator` command, if cheats are enabled

Spectators have a reduced HUD that does not show the crosshair, hotbar, XP, health, hunger, or armor UI elements

Player's inventory, health, held items etc are unchanged when switching into Spectator Mode and when you leave Spectator Mode

Spectators are always flying and cannot be grounded

Spectators pass through solid blocks and entities without collision

Spectators can see out of solid objects when inside blocks

Spectators cannot take damage and are not affected by any blocks, mobs, items, portals or effects

Spectators cannot use items or interact with blocks or mobs

Spectators cannot open their inventory or interact with block UIs like chests

Spectators cannot be seen by mobs or other players except other players in Spectator Mode

Spectators are not needed to sleep to pass the night

Spectators appear as a transparent floating head to other players in Spectator Mode

When playing in first person, spectators do not see their arm or held item

Spectators generate chunks if they fly to new chunks

Spectators do not spawn any mobs

Non-persistent mobs around spectators will check for distance to any non-spectators when deciding if they should despawn

Commands can select and act on spectators

Open container, Command Block or Structure Block screens now close when players enter Spectator Mode

Spectator Mode now appears on the list of Personal Game Modes in Settings

General

Min / Max distance values in sound events now only affect the sound event and not all events using the same sound

Added client-side-chunk-generation-enabled toggle to `server.properties`

Networking

Added server property `enable-lan-visibility` to disable the explicit LAN discovery by clients This will prevent unexpected port conflicts when running multiple dedicated servers on a single host Clarified port use in server logs and made error messaging more clear



Stability & performance

Fixed a crash that would occur if the `texture_index` of a spawn egg was out of bounds. Now a content log error will be presented instead

Added `null ptr` check when retrieving actor `ref` in `CameraAPI` to prevent crashing

Fixed an issue where game would crash when Ender Dragon breath attack hadn't hit blocks or fell into the void

Fixed a crash that could occur when navigating down in the Villager screen with the keyboard

Experimental features

General

Crafting Table UI updates when a block changes to a permutation with a different `minecraft:crafting_tableblock` component

Scripting, APIs, and GameTest Framework

Fixed wireframes still rendering after using the `/gametest` clearall for distant gametest structures command

Entity Removed function `runCommand`. Consider `runCommandAsync` as an alternative

Dimension Removed function `runCommand`. Consider `runCommandAsync` as an alternative

Converted `BlockRaycastOptions` to an interface

Converted `EntityEventOptions` to an interface

Converted `ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions` to an interface Location type updated to IVec3

Vector `add` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type `cross` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type `distance` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type `divide` — updated `a` argument to accept an IVec3 interface type `lerp` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type `max` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type `min` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type `multiply` — updated `a` argument to accept an IVec3 interface type `slerp` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type `subtract` — updated `a` and `b` arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type



