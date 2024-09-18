Mojang's first take on a new, more focused Minecraft Live is just weeks away

What you need to know

Earlier this month, Mojang Studios announced a refresh for how it plans to approach development for the Minecraft franchise.

Now, we have a date for the first Minecraft Live show under this new strategy, and it's only a few weeks away.

The next Minecraft Live airs on Sept. 28 and will include brand new updates for Minecraft and other new announcements for the franchise.

There will also be an after show during which Mojang developers will discuss Minecraft's development and play upcoming content.

It's a new dawn for Minecraft, or at least that's what its creators are promising. Earlier this month, Mojang Studios announced a new approach for Minecraft's development, including smaller and more frequent updates and new, focused bi-annual Minecraft Live shows to accompany them. Now, we know when the first of these new Minecraft Live events is airing.

Mojang has revealed that Minecraft Live is returning (in a new format) on Sept. 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, and players can expect first looks at brand-new, never-before-seen Minecraft content.

Minecraft has been changing in many ways lately, some more subtle than others. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Minecraft Live has been the biggest Minecraft-related event of the year for a long while now, but Mojang Studios is shaking things up. Now, the show will air twice a year and be shorter and more focused on the next six months of Minecraft. This includes a sneak peek at upcoming "game drops," which are basically smaller, themed content updates for Minecraft that are replacing the major, annual releases of the past.

With the new approach, Minecraft should be updated far more frequently with Mojang releasing new content as it's ready. Mojang has promised that this Minecraft Live will debut multiple Minecraft game drops, which likely includes the immediate future and then a tease for what comes next. The show may not just be about the original Minecraft game, though, as this is also the platform where Mojang will share new insights into the wider Minecraft universe.

So, new Minecraft content updates are guaranteed, and there's no hint what those updates will include right now apart from it still being Minecraft's fifteenth year of existence. However, we may also learn more about other parts of the franchise, such as the upcoming live-action Minecraft movie and its oh-so cursed first trailer.

Whatever we see during Minecraft Live, after the show Mojang developers will stick around to discuss Minecraft's development in more depth and go hands-on with some of the freshly announced content, which is exciting. Just don't expect massive announcements and earthshaking new features that will turn the world of Minecraft upside down. There also won't be a Minecraft Live Mob Vote this year, as Mojang has officially killed the controversial event.

The new Minecraft Live officially airs on Sept. 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, and you'll be able to stream it on Minecraft.net, YouTube, and Twitch in English with English Audio Descriptions, American Sign Language (ASL), and British Sign Language (BSL). After the show concludes, Mojang Studios will release translated recordings with Arabic (MSA), Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Filipino, French, French (Canadian), German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Persian (Farsi), Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, LATAM Spanish (Mexican), Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese subtitles.