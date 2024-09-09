Someone has reimagined the 'cursed' Minecraft movie trailer as fully animated, and it's so much better

What you need to know

Last week, we saw the first trailer for 'A Minecraft Movie' starring Jack Black and Jason Mamoa. The film will be released on April 5, 2025.

The CGI trailer got mixed reviews from fans, racking up over 1 million dislikes on YouTube.

Someone has remade the trailer as a completely animated adventure, and it looks great. The comments have been wholly positive.

It's only been a few days since Warner Brothers dropped the first trailer for 'A Minecraft Movie', complete with its cursed creatures that wouldn't look out of place in a Skibidi Toilet crossover episode. I'm kidding, my son absolutely loved the trailer, but he also loves Skibidi Toilet...



Either way, reception for the trailer has been notoriously mixed, with it racking up 1.4 million dislikes on YouTube (for those who have the extension installed that lets you see it). Fans have compared the reveal to the first look at the Sonic the Hedgehog film, for which fan sentiment famously resulted in a delay and redesign of the main character. Today, a 3D artist on YouTube has shared their reimagined version of the trailer as a fully animated affair, and it actually changes the tone significantly. You can check out Alumio's version of 'A Minecraft Movie' below, which we think is pretty great.





I Animated The Minecraft Movie Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Reception for the animation is overwhelmingly positive

Posted on YouTube with the simple comment, "We didn't really like how the official movie looked, so we remade it," Alumio's video is already racking up the likes, with over 2 million views and 255k likes so far. Comments range from "Guys, this is the real official Minecraft trailer; nobody can convince me otherwise" to "It's insane how despite not liking the dialog, this is still like 100x more endearing."



On the whole, people are loving it, and it seems that the format of being animated in the actual style of Minecraft itself changes the entire tone of the trailer from being a bit cringe-worthy to actually funny. Here are some side-by-side shots of the 'cursed' Minecraft Movie and the animated Minecraft movie.

Image 1 of 3 Minecraft movie side by side with animated version (Image credit: Alumio) Terrifying pig to cute little oinker Minecraft movie side by side with animated version (Image credit: Alumio) Piglins of nightmares to Piglins of... well still nightmares but less traumatizing Minecraft movie side by side with animated version (Image credit: Alumio) The original Llama looks like he's going to slide into my DMs

Jury is out on 'A Minecraft Movie'

Before I had even seen the response on socials in regards to the Minecraft movie trailer, I'd already watched it with my son (who's 4) and he absolutely loved the original trailer. While I did think the reveal of Jack Black being... just Jack Black calling himself Steve was a little odd, and that Llama was giving me creeper vibes in the worst way, I'm not the target audience for this movie — my Skibidi Toilet and Blippi loving son most definitely is.



That being said I do much prefer the animated version and it's easy charm in comparison, and for a children's movie to be really successful you have to woo the adults too, after all it's our money getting those Skibidi-tots into the theatre! I'll still no doubt be watching the movie when it launches in April 2025 but reception to the full feature will be the deciding factor on if I spend money doing that in the cinema or waiting until it arrives on streaming platforms.