Read up on all the patch notes for Monster Hunter Wilds 1st Title Update posted by Capcom.

Tomorrow on April 4, 2025, the 1st Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds will finally go live. To help prepare players for what they can expect in this update, Capcom has released the patch notes for it on its official website.

Aside from recapping previously announced additional content like new monsters to hunt like Mizutsune and a High-Rank version of Zoh Shia, the patch notes reveal that the 1st Title Update will contain several weapon balance changes, bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, performance upgrades for the PC (Steam) version, and more.

Here are the full patch notes as taken from the official Monster Hunter Wilds website:

– New monsters can now be hunted after meeting certain in-game conditions.

– Mizutsune has been added. Reach HR 21 to unlock an extra mission that can be started by speaking to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest Base Camp. Complete the mission to unlock Mizutsune.

– Tempered Mizutsune has been added and will appear when you are HR 41+ after completing the Mizutsune extra mission.

– Zoh Shia has been added as a high-rank monster. Reach HR 50 to unlock a story mission that unlocks Zoh Shia.

– New story, extra, and side missions have been added.

– New weapons, armor, and skills have been added.

– The upgrade limit has been increased for armor of rarity 5 and above.

– The Grand Hub has been added. It can be unlocked by completing a tutorial mission that appears from HR 16.

– The following features have been added to the Grand Hub: Barrel Bowling; the Diva; Arena Quest Counter; the Canteen; the Arm Wrestling Barrel.

– The Expedition Record Board has been added to the Grand Hub, along with rankings for time attack quests.

– Arena Quests have been added.

– Challenge Quests and Free Challenge Quests (Challenge Quests with no equipment restrictions) have been added and will be made available at a later date.

– New status ailments have been added.

– New voice lines for Alma (the Handler) have been added.

– An arena log page has been added to hunter profiles.

– The Change Appearance menu in the camp now has an option to change Alma's outfit.

– New pop-up camp gear options have been added.

– New limited bounty categories have been added.

– New voice lines, pose sets, and gestures have been added.

– Preparations have been made for the Festival of Accord, planned to run from April 23 to May 6.

– The following features will be temporarily modified during the Festival of Accord: the Handler's Outfit; Seikret decoration; the Diva's song list; the Grand Hub decorations; the Canteen's menu.

Base Facilities

– After unlocking the Grand Hub, the Squad Information Counter will move from the Windward Plains Base Camp to the Grand Hub.

– Fixed an issue where consecutive uses of the BBQ Grill inside a tent could cause game controls to stop functioning.

– Fixed an issue with the BBQ Grill where ingredients would be used but meal effects wouldn't trigger when a meal is canceled, such as when an Environment Link is disbanded.

– Improved the response time for controls in all dialogue scenes, such as facility conversations.

– The "Rest" command now requires 500 guild points, and investigations reward 10% more guild points than before.

– Increased the amount of points required for "Wyverian Melding" and "Meld Decorations" at the Melding Pot.

– Increased the amount of melding points obtained from some items and rare decorations when using them as melding materials.

– Fixed an issue where meal invitations would sometimes be announced or show up in the Environment Overview at times when the invitation could not actually be accepted.

– The "Transfer Items" option has been added to the Provisions Stockpile menu, allowing you to restock items outside of the tent.

Missions

– Fixed an issue where some side missions which required specific item turn-ins could not be completed correctly.

– Fixed an issue that prevented the completion of side mission conditions during event quests.

Monsters and Endemic Life

– Fixed an issue where some monsters would stop moving in certain situations.

– Fixed an issue where some monster wounds would disappear unintentionally after performing certain actions.

– Fixed an issue where the game might crash after blocking a Gravios's attack.

– Fixed an issue where the introductory cinematic camera (used for newly discovered monsters) would trigger on monsters you've already discovered.

– Fixed an issue where the Smokeshroud Gekko endemic life would not appear in the Windward Plains.

– Adjusted the behavior of some monster actions.

– The distance between the monster and camera has been increased for certain monsters, such as Gore Magala.

– Fixed an issue where Jin Dahaad would unintentionally disappear from the locale.

Player - General

– Fixed an issue where the hunter profile could not be edited properly.

– Added a feature that lets you reset hunter profile edits.

– Fixed an issue where sneak attacks could not be canceled when using light bowgun, heavy bowgun, or bow.

– Fixed an issue where weapon pendants could appear in scenes where weapons are not displayed.

– Fixed an unintended issue where large falling boulders could be blocked.

– Lance: Made it easier to land thrust attack finishers after a focus strike in which the first hit causes large knockback.

– Hammer: Fixed an issue where Focus Strikes could not be used quickly after coming to a stop after moving during a charge.

– Light Bowgun: Fixed an issue that caused Wyvernblast to react to Palico attacks.

– Palico: Fixed an issue that prevented stun and exhaust values from increasing when a Palico attacks a monster with a blunt weapon.

– Hunting Horn: Fixed an issue where certain actions that required simultaneous inputs were not behaving correctly.

– Heavy bowgun and light bowgun ranged attack capabilities have been adjusted when riding a Seikret.

– The effects of the Corrupted Mantle have been adjusted.

– The Rocksteady Mantle's damage mitigation has been increased.

– Mending Mantle and Evasion Mantle durations have been increased.

– Bow: Dragon Piercer damage has been decreased.

– Bow: Power Volley elemental values have been increased.

– Bow: Thousand Dragons damage has been increased. This includes when using Close-range Coating and Power Coating.

– Bow: Power Shot and Power Volley are now affected by the skill Charge Master.

Player - Skills

– Fixed an issue where Opening Shot did not work with special ammo.

Player - Support Hunters

– Fixed an issue that caused Support Hunters to be unable to reach certain areas.

– Fixed an issue that prevented guest players from receiving the effects of Rosso's Demon Ammo, Armor Ammo, and Recover Ammo.

– Fixed an issue that resulted in guest players not seeing any visual change when a Support Hunter would equip a mantle.

– Adjusted the rate at which Support Hunters use certain items.

Player - The Handler

– Adjusted the distance that the Handler keeps from the monster during hunts.

Miscellaneous - Login Bonuses

– There will now be login bonus days that include a free meal voucher (one out of the different types).

– Login bonuses now include at least one Barrel Bowling Voucher every day.

Miscellaneous - System

– (Steam) Improvements were made to VRAM usage, and the DirectStorage version has been upgraded.

– Fixed an issue that prevented pigment information from being included in shared loadouts.

– Fixed an issue with some display settings on the character models on the title screen and save data selection screen.

– Fixed an issue where the model display toggle for pendants would not function properly when previewing armor.

– Fixed an issue with the visual effects of the Hope Charm.

– Fixed an issue so that other Link Members are now properly prioritized to be displayed in Base Camps and other shared locations.

– Fixed an issue that made communication errors more likely to occur when firing an SOS Flare right after the start of a quest.

– Background color has been changed to black for areas outside of the game's rendering range.

– Fixed an issue where a squad leader leaving a squad would not correctly transfer leader rights to the sub-leader.

– Fixed an issue that made it impossible in some instances to obtain the Powercharm or Armorcharm even after fulfilling the requirements to do so. If you have fulfilled the requirements and have not obtained the items, they can be re-obtained after proceeding through another Quest Results screen.

Miscellaneous - Quests

– Fixed an issue where some NPC dialogue would be cut off when completing certain story assignments by capturing the target.

– Fixed an issue where accepting an Investigation but failing to depart (due to a communication error or similar) would still reduce the number of times you can accept that Investigation.

– Failing to join another quest while already in the middle of a quest will now forcibly end the current quest and take you back to base.

– Fixed an issue that would prevent game progress after departing on a quest while performing platform-related invitations.

– Fixed an issue where quest party size limits would not work as intended when performing certain actions.

– Fixed an issue where a quest would not appear in an SOS Flare Quests search if the quest host fires the SOS Flare but then leaves the quest.

Miscellaneous - Quests

– Fixed an issue where the stated number of Pop-up Camps and their locations would not match up with their actual data in some situations.

– Adjusted the placement of some ore deposits to make them easier to gather while riding the Seikret.

– Fixed an issue where some voice lines would not trigger properly.

– Fixed various text issues.

– Fixed other miscellaneous issues.

The hunt for the elusive Mizutsune is on!

Monster Hunter Wilds has recently achieved the monumental milestone of selling over 10 million copies in just a month after its release. Despite this commercial success and much critical acclaim (including our 4/5 star review of Monster Hunter Wilds), the game has received many harsh critiques from fans.

Criticisms range from subpar PC performances as stated by the game's 1 million concurrent player base, a needlessly complicated multiplayer, to a severely disappointing difficulty downgrade compared to previous Monster Hunter titles.

Hopefully, the improvements to VRAM usage and the DirectStorage within this update will help the Steam version perform much more smoothly and make it more enjoyable for PC players.

As for the issues regarding difficulty balancing and multiplayer. It looks like the patch notes don't mention any changes to the multiplayer system or any huge balance changes to existing monsters aside from changing their behavior.

So it is likely we'll be getting multiplayer improvements and hard balance changes to existing monsters later in May when Arch-Tempered Ray Dau arrives or in the second Title Update during the Summer of 2025.

In the meantime, we'll have Mizutsune and Zoh Shia to sink our blades into when Monster Hunter Wilds' 1st Title Update launches tomorrow.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is now available for purchase after launching on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.