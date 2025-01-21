My favorite TKL gaming keyboard to play World of Warcraft with is now $60 off

If you're looking for a high-quality keyboard for working in the office or hardcore gaming with your friends online, then Razer has your back. One of these products, the Razer Huntsman V2 (tenkeyless edition), is a superb keyboard with responsive controls and customizable optical switches.

The Razer Huntsman V2 (tenkeyless edition) fetches a high MSRP of $149.99, but we've found a lucrative discount deal where you buy it at a much more affordable price of $89.99 at Best Buy.

Why should you hunt for the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard?

You can swap out the optimal switches for purple clicky switches or red linear switches to suit your preferences on the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

When I got my hands on the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard back in 2022, it shortly became one of the best gaming keyboards I've had the privilege of using.

One of the biggest reasons why I like the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL so much is that it's equipped with optical switches packed with 8,000Hz HyperPolling and 0.1ms latency. This means that as soon as you even slightly touch a key, it will register your inputs in nanoseconds with zero input delay. As you can imagine, this feature has made playing the best PC games that require split-second reaction times like World of Warcraft or Elden Ring more enjoyable, as I was able to execute actions without fear of my inputs being delayed during critical moments.

Other notable features include sound-dampening foam to reduce the sound of the optical switches being pressed so you don't get distracted by noise, RGB lighting, sturdy and swappable Doubleshot PBT keycaps, and an overall solid build that is built to last years of use.

In addition, the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL can let you swap the optical switches for purple clicky switches or red linear switches. Plus, it has hybrid onboard and cloud storage that will allow you to save up to five onboard memory profiles containing your personal keybindings and macros settings.

So if you're thinking about upgrading your PC gaming setup with a gaming-focused keyboard but don't have the budget to buy Razer's premium gaming keyboards like the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro or Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, then I highly Razer Huntsman V2 TKL as it is just as good as those products.

Not to mention it's $100 cheaper than its successors, as the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL has an MSRP of $149.99. In fact, that price tag has gotten even cheaper now thanks to this accommodating 50% discount that has slashed it down to $89.99 at Best Buy.