One of my all-time indie JRPGs is on sale for an astronomical discount at CDKeys for over half its MSRP

The indie gaming scene is overflowing these days with many developers crafting retro-inspired JRPGs like Undertale, CrossCode, Star Renegade, Chained Echoes and many others that pay homage to classic titles in the genre while making their own mark upon the world. One of my favorite titles from this recent boom of indie JRPGs is Star of Stars, a game inspired by the likes of Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG that tells a captivating tale of heroic Solstice Warriors fighting to save the world from an evil alchemist.

This game normally has a MSRP of $34.99 at most online retailers but CDKeys is currently selling the PC (Steam) version of Sea of Stars for $16.09, which is a massive 54% off its Steam price tag and a whopping 66% discount off its MSRP on CDKeys.

Why should you buy Sea of Stars?

For those who may never have heard of this game, Sea of Stars is a turn-based indie JRPG that follows the adventures of Valere and Zale, a pair of martial artists that wield magical powers derived from the sun and moon called Solstice Warriors. These two have been training their whole lives to prepare for a sacred mission to travel the world and defend it from the wrath of the Fleshmancer, a disgusting villain who plans to ruin all life by unleashing terrifying monsters called Dwellers.

Along the way, Valere and Zale will meet allies who will join their cause, visit breathtaking landscapes, and discover harsh truths about themselves and the dangerous reality of their mission.

I reviewed the Xbox version of Sea of Stars last year and as a long-time fan of JRPGs who grew up during the 1990s and early 2000s playing legendary titles like Final Fantasy 9, Breath of Fire 4, Super Mario RPG, Grandia, and many others, I adored Sea of Stars from start to finish.

It has so many awesome qualities going for it. It has gorgeous pixel-art graphics and wonderfully detailed animation, an in-depth and addicting turn-based combat system where you play timing-based mini-games to deal extra damage or mitigate incoming, and a gigantic world filled with tons of fun side-quests and mini-games to complete.

Master the art of Eclipse Magic to dispatch gigantic, challenging bosses. (Image credit: Sabotage Studio)

Additionally, the characters you meet on your journey to join your party are a likable bunch of heroes with intriguing character-design concepts and are extremely fun to use in battle. The plot is also a major highlight for me. While it may start with a simple premise, it gradually builds up with increasingly more exciting scenarios until it takes a dramatic turn with insanely wild twists that I dare not spoil.

The only major complaint I have about the game is that farming for resources can be a tedious, time-consuming process as it involves non-conventional methods instead of traditional ones found in other JRPGs.

Nonetheless, Sea of Stars is still one of the best Xbox JRPGs I've ever played this console generation, and since the PC version is virtually identical to the Xbox version in terms of performance and content, that ergo also makes it one of my favorite PC games. Plus, this game would make a great title to play on the go if you have a Steam Deck or ASUS Rog Ally as it is Steam Deck verified.

If you're a fan of old-school JRPGs who grew up playing them during the 1990s on the Super Nintendo or PlayStation 1, then I highly recommend checking out Sea of Stars this discount deal.

