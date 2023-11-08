One of our favorite Xbox wireless gaming headsets is the lowest price it has ever been right now
It's about 50% off, making it the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.
During early Black Friday deals going on right now, the SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless gaming headset is on sale dropping down to the lowest price it's ever been. It usually sells for $199.99, but right now it's $100 off, making it just $99.99. This is a really good price given that the gaming headset only dipped down to around $120 in previous sales.
As you can see from our SteelSeries Arctis 9X review, we absolutely love this gaming headset due to its amazing audio, long battery life, comfortable fit, and how well it works with Xbox consoles. It's specifically designed with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One support so you don't have to worry about any connectivity issues when using it with your console. What's more, another version of this headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 9 meant for PC and PlayStation, is also on sale at the same price if that's more appealing to your gaming needs.
SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox: was
$199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
Thanks to its specific Xbox support, this gaming headset works perfectly with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It can last for 20+ hours on one charge, offers comfortable cushioning, and provides really great audio for your gaming or music-listening needs.
Similar deal: $99.99 at Best Buy
SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox: was
$199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
As part of all of the deals going on right now, another version of this headset meant specifically for PS4, PS5, and PC is also on sale at a major discount. It also functions via Bluetooth, provides 20+ hours of battery life, offers great audio, and is comfortable to wear.
Similar deal: $99.99 at Best Buy
As much as we love Xbox Series X|S there's no denying that the consoles have some self-imposed accessory limitations that make it so that only certain Bluetooth devices can be connected to them. Hell, last month Xbox revealed that unofficial third-party wireless accessories will no longer be supported on Xbox starting Nov. 12, 2023.
That's why it's important to get gaming headsets and controllers that specifically are designed with Xbox support. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is ideal because it offers good battery life of around 20 hours on one charge. Plus, it's got a comfortable fit with soft padding and provides excellent audio to help you focus on your favorite games. It has a Bluetooth max range of around 30 feet, so you don't have to worry about it disconnecting while sitting in front of your TV or monitor.
Of course, if you don't need the 9X Xbox version, you can go with the Arctis 9, which is also at a really great price point right now, and use it for PC, PS5, or PS4.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.