Overwatch 2 Loverwatch dating sim: How to play and rewards

Ultimate Valentine is the first event that players will be able to get their hands on in Season 3, as it's slated to launch on Valentine's Day itself, February 14. When it goes live, it will introduce a new 4v4 Hanzo-only Team Deathmatch mode called Love of Geometry, complete with the return of the Scatter Arrow ability and the Cupid Hanzo skin. Players will also be able to purchase a Cupid Hanzo bundle that includes the skin and various themed cosmetics. Completing Ultimate Valentine's six new "Support Your Support" challenges will reward fans with the Bitrate Lucio skin, and players can also get a Cupid player icon and a Junkrat voice line just for logging in.

The most interesting part of the event, though, is what isn't in Overwatch 2 itself. To accompany Ultimate Valentine, developer Blizzard created "Loverwatch: Love Never Dies," a text-based dating simulator in which players can talk with and date either Genji or Mercy while being assisted by Cupid Hanzo. Notably, Loverwatch can be played right now, as the developers have released it a day before the arrival of the full Ultimate Valentine update.

In this quick guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about Loverwatch, including how to play it, what devices you can play it on, and the Overwatch 2 rewards you can earn while progressing through the dating simulator.

Overwatch 2: How to play the Loverwatch dating sim

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

To play the Loverwatch dating simulator, you'll simply need to head to Loverwatch.gg in a desktop web browser. Once you do so, you'll be able to get started with the minigame by clicking the play button. Note that Loverwatch supports six languages, including Korean, Japanese, Spanish, German, French, and English. Therefore, most players shouldn't have trouble engaging with Loverwatch's text-based gameplay. You can change the game's language from its Settings menu.

Since Loverwatch was developed with desktop web browsers in mind, we don't recommend trying to play the game on mobile. It likely won't work at all if you do, or at the very least it won't be as smooth and responsive as it would be on a desktop PC.

Overwatch 2 Loverwatch: Rewards

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

As fans play through Loverwatch, they'll have several opportunities to earn special in-game rewards for the full Overwatch 2 game. This mainly includes a variety of cute titles that can be seen next to your name by other players, but there's also a special Cupid's Kiss highlight intro for Hanzo that can be unlocked in Loverwatch as well.

To get the highlight intro, players will need to reach Loverwatch's secret ending. This will likely involve treating Genji and Mercy well and selecting specific dialogue choices, though at the time of writing, the exact way to get this ending is unknown. Alternatively, players can get the highlight intro by purchasing the Cupid Hanzo bundle (the price of the bundle will be reduced if the intro has been earned from Loverwatch).

Make sure you login with your Blizzard account on the Loverwatch website, which can be done on the page's top right corner. You'll need to do this in order to link your Loverwatch progress with your Overwatch 2 account, which will allow your rewards to be unlocked in-game.

