Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode — Best Juno Builds: Best items, powers, and gameplay tips

Juno is a highly mobile support hero whose augments and missiles can heap pressure on the enemy team.

Overwatch 2 has a new mode called Stadium, and so far, it seems to be a hit.

The round-based mode sees teams of five compete for points, unlocking a huge variety of powers and items that can be equipped between each round. The items and powers really alter expectations of each of the Overwatch's iconic heroes included in that mode.

What if you don't fancy reading through the exhaustive list of perks and abilities, though? We're going to be rounding up some of the best builds that have percolated throughout the Overwatch 2 community, starting with the spacefaring support hero Juno.

Best Overwatch 2 Stadium Juno Powers

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round Name Description Round 1 Cosmic Coolant [Pulsar Torpedoes] cooldown is reduced by 1s for each target it hits. Round 3 Pulsar Plus [Pulsar Torpedoes] gains 1 additional charge. Round 5 Medicinal Missiles [Pulsar Torpedoes] heal for an extra 30 life and causes allies hit to receive 50% more healing for 3s. Round 7 Torpedo Glide During [Glide Boost], every 50 damage you deal reduces the cooldown of [Pulsar Torpedoes] by 1s.

Juno is an incredibly mobile support hero that can layer both pressure and healing simultaneously. This build augments her primary tool, Pulsar Torpedoes, with bonus damage and healing, alongside additional splash damage to help support your squad.

With a variety of cooldown-lowering abilities, you'll be able to use Pulsar Torpedoes far more frequently than you would in regular Quick Play or Competitive. This helps offset the increase in damage everybody gets, although burst remains a dangerous threat in the early stages of play. If your Stadium bout lasts through to round 7, Juno will end up with maximum rechargeability for Pulsar Torpedoes, which also has knock on effect of building up Ultimate more rapidly as well.

Maximizing Juno's playstyle in Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode revolves around staying mobile using both Glide Boost and Hyper Ring carefully to avoid hunter killers like Reaper, while keeping Pulsar Torpedoes and Juno's primary fire up as much as possible to keep allies topped off. Medicinal Missiles from Round 5 generates an Ana-like biotic grenade healing buff on the team too, which can really boost your own and your healing partner's throughput.

Best Overwatch 2 Stadium Juno Items

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Name Description Strategy Nano Cola +20% Ability Power. Boosts all your torpedo damage and healing, which is Juno's bread and butter with this build. Boosted Rockets +25 Shield, +25% [Glide Boost] Duration. This is ideal for taking a few more hits, while also helping you avoid nasty DPS like Reaper. Lock-On Shield +10% Ability Power, while aiming [Pulsar Torpedoes], gain Overhealth equal to 50% of your max Shields. While using Pulsar Torpedoes Juno is a tad vulnerable. The overhealth will keep you alive for longer while you are prepping your targets. Pulsar Destroyers +15% Ability Power, [Pulsar Torpedoes] explode on hit, deal 20 damage to nearby enemies. Boosts your healing further, while ambient splash damage helps support your team's overall damage output. Solar Shielding +25% Ability Power, allies affected by [Hyper Ring] restore Shields every 1s. This naturally boosts your healing throughput, and gives you another tool to support shield using team mates. Divine Intervention +50 Shield, when you take more than 100 damage at once, restore 15% of damage taken and start regenerating your Shields. This is a strong defence against burst windows, which is increasingly important as DPS heroes develop their loadouts.

The items here are all about boosting Juno's ability power ultimately. Boosting your ability power augments your healing and damage on Pulsar Torpedoes, as well as the passive healing on Hyper Ring once you've picked up Solar Shielding.

While Juno isn't ever going to one-shot anyone with Pulsar Torpedoes, its ability to lock on from above makes it a really potent tool for finishing off retreating DPS and support heroes. The splash damage on Pulsar Destroyers also helps increase the overall pressure on the enemy team, particularly in choke points and bottlenecks. It pairs incredibly nicely with death ball ults like Zarya's Gravitation Surge, or Orisa's Terra Surge.

Juno's primary fire suffers a bit with this build, but can still produce strong healing throughput when paired with Medicinal Missiles, which boosts the amount of healing players receive by a significant amount.

Are you heading into the Overwatch 2 Stadium?

Between rounds, the armory lets you pick from a variety of powers and items. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Overwatch 2's new Stadium Mode breaths fresh air into the maturing game, which has seen increased competition from the skill-oriented Valorant and Marvel Rivals on the casual end. Rather than take the competition lying down, Overwatch 2 has unveiled a range of initiatives aimed at refreshing the game. In regular play, new perks grand new abilities to players in Quick Play and Competitive modes as the match evolves, and Stadium brings a new layer of strategic complexity for those seeking to really test themselves.

Overwatch 2's Stadium Mode is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.