Blizzard announces World of Warcraft: The War Within 2024 roadmap

What you need to know

Blizzard Entertainment has presented new 2024 content roadmaps for World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Classic.

The World of Warcraft 2024 Roadmap reveals there will be three last major updates for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight before World of Warcraft: The War Within launches in the Summer of 2024.

World of Warcraft Classic's 2024 Roadmap reveals there will be one more update to Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Season of Discovery and Classic Hardcore mode before Cataclysm Classic launches in the Summer of 2024.

In addition, Blizzard has announced there will be an Alpha Test for The War Within in Spring 2024, a Beta Test for Cataclysm Classic in Spring 2024, and a Beta Test for The War Within in Summer 2024.

Blizzard Entertainment has just announced the much-anticipated roadmaps for World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft: Classic from the beginning of 2024 to the Autumn of 2024. These roadmaps promise immense treasure troves of content updates for both games, the release schedules for World of Warcraft: The War Within Alpha and Beta Tests, and World of Warcraft: Classic Cataclysm's Beta Test.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight content updates will soon end in Spring 2024 and The War Within launches in Summer 2024. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The first roadmap announced is for the standard retail version of World of Warcraft. In January 2024, the game will receive the Seeds of Renewal update (Patch 10.2.5) which will contain the following:

Epilogue quests that will wrap up World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's storyline and set up the events for The War Within.

The Reclamation of Gilneas quest.

Dragonriding enabled for the entire game's world outside the Dragon Isles.

Follower Dungeons.

The Azerothian Archives quest.

The Outland Cup.

Hearthstone's 10th Anniversary Event.

After the Seeds of Renewal update, there will be a new mysterious update (Patch 10.2.6) added to the game. There are currently no details about this update, except for a small hint in the form of a pirate flag shown on the roadmap.

In Spring 2024, World of Warcraft: The War Within's Alpha Test sessions will begin. Season 4 of Dragonflight will commence during this period and will have players revisit the expansion's raids and dungeons with twists, engage in a new PVP season, a new Mythic+ Season, and hunt down new outdoor content rewards.

Between the Summer and Autumn of 2024, Dragonflight's last major content update known as Dark Heart (Patch 10.2.7) will be implemented and add the following:

Timerunning: Pandamonium

Harbinger Quests

Troll & Draenai Heritage Armor Quests

New Holiday Event

At the beginning of Summer 2024, the Beta Test for The War Within will begin and the expansion's Pre-Patch (Patch 11.0.1) will be implemented. Patch 11.0.1 will add new World Events, the Warbands feature, Dynamic Flight, and Guild Updates.

By the end of Summer 2024, World of Warcraft: The War Within will launch. The expansion will launch with a new campaign storyline, the Delves dungeons, Hero Talents, the Earthen Allied Race, four new zones, eight new dungeons, a new Raid, and a new PVP season.

After The War Within's launch, there will be a post-launch content in Autumn 2024 that will add new storylines and quests, new content and system updates, and an event celebrating World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary.

Relive Deathwing's rampage across Azeroth as World of Warcraft Classic Cataclysm draws near. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The next roadmap announced is for World of Warcraft Classic. In January 2024, Wrath of the Lich King Classic shall have one last update with Ruby Sanctum Raid, and then shortly afterward there will be a new Season of Discovery with a raised level cap up to Lv. 40, new Runes to discover, a PVP event, and the Gnomeregan Raid added.

During the beginning of Spring 2024, the Beta Test for Cataclysm Classic will go live and Hardcore Classic will receive a new 'Self-Found' Mode. Then another Season of Discovery will commence, raising the level cap to Lv. 50, and add new Runes and a new Raid.

At the end of Spring 2024, Cataclysm Classic's Pre-Patch event will begin. It will add the Worgen & Goblin Races, improved Guild Features, account-wide Collections, and Transmog.

In Summer 2024, World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm will launch and contain the following:

A new campaign storyline

Four Raids

Seven dungeons

Two Heroic dungeons

PVP Battlegrounds

Darkmoon Island

After Cataclysm Classic's launch, it will receive its first Season of Discovery halfway through Summer 2024 with a raised level cap of Lv. 60, new Runes, and new Endgame activities. In Autumn 2024, Cataclysm Classic will receive the 'Rise of the Zandalari' update, the 'Rage of the Firelands' update, and another Season of Discovery that will introduce endgame content updates.

The future is looking bright for World of Warcraft

As you can from these roadmaps, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming months for World of Warcraft fans. From the conclusion of Dragonflight's story, finally retaking Gilneas, Heritage Armor quests finally coming for Troll and Draenai players, to the Alpha and Beta Tests for The War Within and Cataclysm Classic, suffice to say, it's an exciting time to be playing one of the best PC games out there.

Stay tuned for more updates on World of Warcraft: The War Within as we keep an eye out for this upcoming PC title's launch date as well as the official starting dates for its Alpha and Beta Tests.