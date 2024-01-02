World of Warcraft: Dragonflight — Seeds of Renewal update coming mid-January

What you need to know

Blizzard Entertainment has announced on social media that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's next major update patch called Seeds of Renewal, will go live for the general public on January 16, 2024.

The Seeds of Renewal update will contain a myriad of new features including new quests, customization options, Dungeon Followers, and enabling Dragonriding across all of Azeroth.

This update is the first stop on World of Warcraft's 2024 leading up to the game's tenth expansion, The War Within, launching in the Summer of 2024.

On January 2, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment announced the launch date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's next major update patch titled 'Seeds of Renewal' (a.k.a. Patch 10.2.5). The update will leave World of Warcraft's Public Test Realm servers and go live for the general public on January 16, 2024.

Seeds of Renewal arrives January 16.📜 Dragon Isles Epilogues🐉 Dragonriding Worldwide⚔️ Follower Dungeons🐺 Reclamation of Gilneas🎉 And more!

The Seeds of Renewal update will contain the following gameplay features:

New Story quests that will conclude the main storyline of the Dragon Isles region.

The Dragonriding mechanic will be made compatible with every zone in Azeroth outside of the Dragon Isles.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's dungeons will begin implementing NPC followers to aid players if they wish to complete them solo.

The Reclamation of Gilneas event where players will help King Greymane and his people retake the kingdom.

The Azerothian Archives event, which will have players embark on quests for the Azerothian Archives faction in the Dragon Isles.

New customization options.

In addition, according to the World of Warcraft's 2024 Roadmap, the Seeds of Renewal update will feature the Outland Cup event, where players get to take part in special Dragonriding races for unique prizes. Plus there will be an event celebrating Hearthstone's 10th Anniversary.

Worgen players, its time to finally reclaim Gilneas

After a nearly a decade and a half, Worgen players will finally be able to reclaim their home. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard Entertainment is certainly starting 2024 with a bang for World of Warcraft. We're getting new quests that will send off the storyline of Dragonflight, NPC allies to help players tackle dungeons solo, Dragonriding will be made available worldwide so we can travel in style, and most importantly, players will finally be able to help King Greymane retake Gilneas.

For those unaware, Gilneas was the home kingdom of the Worgen playable race. The Worgen are humans who were cursed into becoming werewolves when Scourge invaded Gilneas during the events of Warcraft 3. Then later on, the Worgen joined the Alliance out of desperation because they were driven out of their kingdom by the Forsaken faction during the events of 2010's World of Warcraft: Cataclysm expansion.

Fourteen years later, Worgen players will at long last be able to reclaim their home in Seeds of Renewal update and gain closure for the long years they had to wait for this pivotal moment.

This major update is but the first of many that will lead us to World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion in the Summer of 2024. This upcoming PC title will introduce a slew of new features to one of the best PC games in Blizzard's library including an epic storyline exploring the depths of Azeroth, a new race to play called Earthen, Hero Talents that will offer new playstyles and abilities to classes, new raids and dungeons to conquer, and more.