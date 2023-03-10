Deal: WD just slashed 50% off one of the fastest Gen-4 M.2 SSDs for PC and PS5

Ebuyer in the UK is currently offering 50% off this amazing SSD, which is one of the fastest upgrades you can currently get for your PC and PS5 (Xbox has left the chat). We set out to find a similar deal for our US readers and can happily report back that Amazon US is also shaving a juicy 45% off, offering the Western Digital Black SN850X 2TB SSD for $159.99.



What's most exciting about this discount is that it's a marked fall in price on the 2TB SSD specifically, as we've seen price drops on the 1TB before. For the price per gigabyte of SSD, the 2TB definitely provides better value for money.



The WD Black SN850X is well known for its incredible read/write speeds, clocking as high as 7300MN/s but if you want the full lowdown on the specs of this particular model, look no further:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Form M.2 2280 Capacity 2TB Interface PCIe Gen4 x4 (NVMe) Durability 1,200 TB Read Speed 7,300MB/s Write Speed 6,600MB/s Warranty Five years

The WD Black SN850X always scores impressively highly in stress tests and promises to minimize loading times, throttling and load-in environment textures quicker than you can blink. It's purpose-built to improve your gaming experience, and more importantly with 2TB of space, you'll have more room to store those all-important titles.



It's worth noting that if you wish to purchase one of these SSD specifically for use in a PlayStation 5 console then you will need to purchase the 'with Heatsink' version, which is at a higher cost but still discounted. If only it was as cheap to upgrade our Xbox Series X|S, with which upgrading the SSD still comes at a premium.