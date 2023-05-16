Get all of Dragon Age and Mass Effect on Steam for UNDER $20
A complete collection of BioWare's Dragon Age and Mass Effect games is massively discounted on Steam.
BioWare is one of the most well-known RPG developers in the business, being behind the legendary fantasy Dragon Age and sci-fi Mass Effect series of video games. For many years these two franchises have attracted millions of fans, and now you have the opportunity to own the complete collection of games for less than $20 on Steam.
BioWare Mega Collection |
$189.95 $19.73 at Steam (PC) (opens in new tab)
If you've been waiting for an opportunity to experience either (or both) of these legendary RPG franchises, now is your chance. The ultimate collection of BioWare titles is on sale now for less than $20 on Steam.
The BioWare Mega Collection is the ultimate bundle for BioWare fans (or gamers looking for a reason to become a BioWare fan), as it includes every mainline Dragon Age and Mass Effect game in its greatest form, including:
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Age II Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year Edition
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition
That's a total of seven incredible games and all of their DLC and expansions for one ridiculously low price. Mass Effect Legendary Edition by itself is often as expensive as this entire collection put together, actually, as it's a recent release that includes remastered versions of the original Mass Effect trilogy. This is an unbeatable deal for some of the very best PC games of all time, as it's massively discounted.
Is it nearly $200, which is the cost of everything included here? Absolutely not. Is it even $100, near where the bundle is normally discounted? Still not close. No, the BioWare Mega Collection is currently on sale for just $19.73, a few cents under a crisp $20 bill. For that price, you'll have plenty left over to invest in a new SSD for your PC, which might be necessary to store all these brand-new games.
If you need to add some fresh cash to your Steam Wallet, you can find gift cards below, or deals on Mass Effect and Dragon Age games for other platforms.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.