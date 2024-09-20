Homeworld 3's upcoming DLC is now launching all at once, with some big features being added for free

What you need to know

Homeworld 3 launched earlier in 2024, with a roadmap of promised free and paid DLC that would arrive over the course of the following year.

Blackbird Interactive has shared that Homeworld 3's remaining DLC packs will now launch all at once in November 2024.

This DLC will be accompanied by new free features, including Hyperspace Jumping in Skirmish mode and the ability control when you move into a new campaign mission.

The roadmap for Blackbird Interactive's space strategy game just accelerated.

While the developers of Homeworld 3 previously planned a roadmap that would see regular drops of free and paid content over the course of a year and into 2025, that's no longer the case. Instead, all of the remaining paid DLC will now be arriving in November 2024, all at once.

This means that Year One pass owners can look forward to getting their hands on the Taiidan and Somtaaw factions, while everyone will be receiving new 40 Artifacts and 9 challenges to shake up the flow of War Games.

The team is also adding a number of new free features based on community feedback. Leading these additions is the ability for players to Hyperspace Jump while in Skirmish matches. Players will also be able to manually choose when to leave a campaign mission and move into the next one, allowing for more thorough exploration and resource harvesting.

Hyperspace Jumps add a new layer of strategy to multiplayer

Hyperspace Jumping is meant to shake up how Skirmishes play out, but there are some nuances to how the system works.

Every Frigate, Capital, and Mothership-class unit will have a special research option, and each Hyperspace Jump will cost RUs based on exactly how far you're jumping. Players will also be able to counter these jumps if they plan carefully, as the Hiigaran Support Frigate and Incarnate Disruption Corvette are both getting a new ability to defend against Hyperspace Jumps.

Both ships will have access to the Hyperspace Inhibitor, which creates a bubble that instantly knocks ships out of Hyperspace if they touch it.

Homeworld 3 is currently available on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.