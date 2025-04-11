Intel Arc graphics driver update improves "performance and frame pacing" on MSI Claw handhelds with Core Ultra 200V chips
Intel Arc driver 32.0.101.6734 improves real-time framerates at "lower power modes" on the latest MSI Claw handhelds.
The latest Intel Arc graphics driver, version 32.0.101.6734, is available to download directly from Intel.com after its release on Tuesday, April 8, with an interesting changelog. Compared to recent drivers that improved performance on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, this new release is notable for its lack of "Game On" improvements for any PC game whatsoever.
Instead, this new driver focuses (albeit in a vague fashion) on the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ handheld gaming PCs. Since they are (currently) the only handhelds that use Intel's Ultra 200V Series processors, the included power management optimizations should improve framerate pacing at "lower power" modes on each Claw.
In our Claw 8 AI+ review, we note that MSI's flagship handheld can switch between 8W, 17W, and 30W modes for its TDP (Thermal Design Power) profile by a user's choice, or allow its "AI Engine" to adjust between them automatically.
While a lower power setting can prevent the speed of battery drain, it can also lead to performance problems like stuttering, which Intel's new driver claims to remedy.
Of course, this new Intel Arc graphics driver is still compatible with other compatible mobile processors from Core 11th Gen to 14th Gen, Core Ultra, and even discrete desktop graphics like A-Series "Alchemist" and B-Series "Battlemage" cards like the budget-friendly Intel Arc B570 and B580.
Is the MSI Claw affected by the recent tariffs?
Since the highest tariff percentages have been applied back and forth between the United States and China, it's reasonable to expect that gaming handhelds made in the East will be affected, if only on production costs.
We've already seen the MSI Claw 7 AI+ go up from $799 to $829 in our handheld price tracker, and the Claw 8 AI+ may soon follow suit.
You can follow our tariff live blog for all the latest breaking news related to PC gaming, including handhelds, laptops, and broader tech categories, to find out what the latest percentage changes are (if any).
Patch notes
Highlights
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Power management optimization for Intel Core Ultra 200V series (codename Lunar Lake) handheld gaming devices for improved performance and frame pacing with lower power modes.
