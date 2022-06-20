List of Steam Deck verified games

Valve's portable PC gaming console, Steam Deck, is still tough to get a hold of but offers an ever-growing library of games verified to be fully functional from beginning to end. These titles don't need any external peripherals to play and are the most enjoyable to take on your travels, with more constantly being reviewed by the manufacturer.

We've rounded up the most recent additions to the verified category and instructions on finding a complete list as up-to-date as possible. Look for your favorites and perhaps some you've had on the backburner for a while. With Steam Deck, you'll be running out of excuses not to play your backlog wherever you go, including some of the best PC games making their way to the handheld.

Recently verified games

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve frequently reviews its gigantic store to categorize games as verified, playable, and unsupported. These titles are the most recent additions to the primary category, totally playable and well suited to the Steam Deck:

Apex Legends

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The free-to-play shooter features an iconic battle royale mode and more focused versus modes for online battles against other players. After all, Apex Legends is built upon Valve's own Source engine, so it makes perfect sense to be verified. Quick access to this fast-paced multiplayer shooter wherever you are is a great selling point for Steam Deck.

Elden Ring

(Image credit: Windows Central)

From Software's latest title follows, among others, their hugely successful Dark Souls franchise, this time moving a similar combat style to a more open world with Elden Ring. This fantasy action RPG is no walk in the park, so having it in your pocket means you'll have more time to practice on Steam Deck.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

A Western take on an action RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, still follows the protagonist Geralt of Rivia as he slays witches, ghouls, and all manner of monsters in an open world. Gather ingredients to craft potions, upgrade equipment, and draw your silver blade ready for the next battle in this fantastic entry with plenty to do.

Devil May Cry 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

One of the original hack-and-slash classics enjoys another fantastic entry to its franchise with Devil May Cry 5, a completely over-the-top, fast-paced combat game with beautiful visuals. Demons are invading our world again, and it's up to you to cut them down to size with an arsenal of blades and firearms.

Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

This cute-looking farm management simulator contains a deep RPG leveling system, with characters living out their lives in unique schedules, offering quests and rewards to improve your agriculture skills. Stardew Valley is a fantastic sandbox game with an adorable pixel art style, offering hundreds of hours of fun.

Scarlet Nexus

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

For hardcore JRPG fans, Scarlet Nexus appeals with its strategic hack-and-slash gameplay paired with a gorgeous anime art style. It's a visual treat set far into the future with characters expressing psychic powers, and you can choose between its two protagonists to experience the complex story.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: Windows Central)

These bricked-out video game interpretations of famous franchises have been winning fans for years, and the latest, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is no exception. Traverse the blocky galaxy as any of 300+ characters and visit iconic locations from the classic Star Wars movies in this family-friendly action-adventure.

No Man's Sky

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Possibly one of the most famous stories of redemption, No Man's Sky had a rough launch followed by significant updates, each better than the last. These days, it's a fantastic open-world space adventure filled with procedurally generated planets to explore and gather resources to expand your very own space station.

Dying Light

(Image credit: Techland S.A.)

There are plenty of choices for zombie games, but some nail the theme perfectly, like Dying Light. High-speed parkour mechanics keep you moving in this post-apocalyptic adventure as you scavenge for crafting ingredients necessary to survive against the undead. There's plenty of gore and excitement in this nightmarish world.

God of War

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Famed giant-killer Kratos is the God of War, back again in this visceral entry to the third-person action series. Brutal violence surrounds an emotional story-driven adventure as you navigate the Nordic environment with your young companion, Atreus. Visuals are on strong display alongside a customizable combat system in this fantasy action game.

DOOM

(Image credit: id Software)

The classic first-person shooter was rebooted in 2016 with id Software's DOOM, revitalizing the genre with a stunning demonic aesthetic paired with high-speed gunplay and ludicrous gore. Mick Gordon's now-iconic score accompanies the adventure, so pack a pair of headphones to appreciate this adventure fully.

Other titles to recently achieve verified status:

War Thunder

Jurassic World Evolution 2

ARK: Survival Evolved

NBA 2K22

Risk of Rain 2

Project Zomboid

Valheim

House Flipper

PayDay 2

Escape Simulator

Terraria

Core Keeper

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

PowerWash Simulator

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

All verified games

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve regularly updates the list of games verified for the Steam Deck, with the current number hitting 1,685 at the time of writing. As such, maintaining an accurate list of all games is tricky and so quickly outdated. Thankfully, it is possible to see the most recent list thanks to SteamDB's Steam Deck Verified filter. The hobby website maintains a readable database of everything in Steam's library. It's faster than trying to build new tools with Steam's API and provides the most accurate list of all verified titles.

Hundreds of games have been added to this prestigious list, making the Steam Deck ever more desirable as a portable console capable of playing some of the best PC games wherever you are. You can also browse the Steam store on your Steam Deck, filtering games by verified, playable, and unsupported tags if you already own the hardware. Some games might play better with external peripherals like some of the best Steam Deck accessories, including keyboards, mice, and headsets.