MSI teases a STALKER 2-themed NVIDIA RTX graphics card ahead of the game's launch
Ahead of STALKER 2's arrival, MSI is teasing a team-up with a themed GPU.
What you need to know
- MSI is teasing a new graphics card themed after STALKER 2.
- There's no date, but the teaser indicates that more details are coming soon.
- After multiple delays, many due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is slated to arrive on Nov. 20, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
It looks there's a new special edition GPU on the way.
MSI Gaming is teasing a team-up with STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, with a new video showing a line of products including a new graphics card. You can take a look at the teaser video below:
It's not clear exactly when the fruits of this collaboration will arrive, but MSI's video notes that more details are coming soon.
STALKER 2 is finally launching soon
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been through a number of delays, with particularly turbulent development.
That's been primarily due to the circumstances the developers at GSC Game World are in, with Russia invading Ukraine, causing widespread condemnation, including from across parts of the gaming industry. The nature of how this war has affected the studio and its workers is the subject of an upcoming documentary, which will be hosted on the official Xbox YouTube channel on Oct. 3, 2024.
Facing down this pressure, the developers have finally closed in on completion, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently slated to launch on Nov. 20, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It'll also be included in Xbox Game Pass at launch.
