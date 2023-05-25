NVIDIA expands GeForce NOW with smash hit Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and more

What you need to know

A new batch of Xbox and PC games has been added to NVIDIA GeForce Now.

These include Warhammer 40,000, Grounded, Pentiment, Deathloop, The Lord of Rings: Gollum, and more.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud-based subscription service created by NVIDIA that allows users to stream PC games onto mobile devices and more.

Today, NVIDIA announces a new batch of video games added to its premium cloud-gaming service, NVIDIA GeForce Now. This latest wave includes critically acclaimed Xbox titles announced for GeForce NOW last week, such as Grounded, Pentiment, and Deathloop. In addition, a plethora of PC games joins GeForce Now this week, including the recently released and highly praised Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a first-person shooter based on the popular tabletop game Warhammer 40,000. It is a fast-paced, bloody, and chaotic game that invokes the nostalgic visuals and gameplay of classic shooters from the 1990s, like DOOM, Duke Nukem 3D, and Quake.

You play as a Space Marine, one of the most powerful super soldiers in the universe serving the indomitable Imperium of Man. You are sent on a dangerous mission to the world of Graia, where you must cleanse it of heretical Chaos Marines that have conquered it and are using it to perform dark rituals in the name of their gods.

You can play Boltgun on GeForce Now starting today. On a side note, check out Warhammer Skulls Festival on the official Warhammer website for information regarding discounts on Warhammer video games available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can easily locate discounts with the GeForce NOW app's promotional tags.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure title that follows the tragic and twisted adventures of Gollum. Gollum's 'precious' trinket has gone missing, and this loss is causing him to spiral into madness. Unable to bear the thought of losing his 'precious,' Gollum embarks on an epic journey to get it back.

This game will take players on a grand and dangerous adventure where they will meet iconic characters from The Lords of the Rings books, evade the deadly grasp of deadly enemies, and try to maintain control of Gollum's crooked mind before it lands him into trouble.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is now available to play on NVIDIA GeForce NOW. In addition, NVIDIA Ultimate and Priority members can enjoy the game with RTX ray tracing and DLSS technology, enabling even fancier visuals.

Full GeForce Now games list for May

Blooming Business: Casino (Steam)

Plane of Lana (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Steam)

Above Snakes (Steam)

Railway Empire 2 (Steam)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (Steam)

Deathloop (Steam)

Grounded (Steam)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Steam)

Pentiment (Steam)

The Ascent (Steam)

Patch Quest (Steam)

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud-gaming service where players can stream digitally-owned PC games on compatible devices like TVs, mobiles, androids, PV, laptops, and more by paying a monthly subscription.

Including some of the Xbox's best titles is only the beginning, as more upcoming Xbox games will soon be added to GeForce NOW. With over 1,600 titles and more being added every week, the future of NVIDIA GeForce NOW's library of games is looking bright.