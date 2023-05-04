It's May madness for NVIDIA: GeForce Now bags Age of Wonders 4 and 15 other exciting titles

What you need to know

NVIDIA announces 16 new games will join its GeForce Now cloud gaming service throughout May.

Significant highlights include Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Age of Wonders 4, and System Shock.

GeForce Now allows subscribers to game streaming to PCs and anything else otherwise incapable of playing natively.

NVIDIA has announced a massive list of 16 new games coming to NVIDIA GeForce Now in May 2023. This lineup of games will include Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Age of Wonders 4, System Shock, and more hotly anticipated PC games. Our managing editor Jez Corden already expressed his praise during our Age of Wonders 4 review, citing its only real downsides as clunky performance with a controller. Thankfully, GeForce Now uses PC versions of popular titles, so it's the perfect time to try it out for fans of similar games like Civilization.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a third-person adventure that follows the adventures of Gollum, one of the most tragic yet twisted characters of the Lord of the Rings universe. In this game, you will embark on journey to retrieve Gollum's lost 'precious', struggle to maintain between his split personalities of Gollum and Smeagle, and encounter many famous characters and locales from the Lord of the Rings books.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be included into NVIDIA GeForce Now on May 25, 2023.

Age of Wonders 4

Age of Wonders 4 is the long-awaited sequel to Paradox Interactive's long-running Age of Wonders franchise. Take control of one of many powerful magical factions and conquer your rivals in intense battles that mix turn-based combat with 4X strategy gameplay.

Age of Wonders 4 is now available to play via NVIDIA GeForce Now.

System Shock

System Shock is an upcoming remake of the iconic first-person adventure that helped revolutionize the genre and PC gaming in general back in the 1990s. Relive the horrifying tale of stopping the out-of-control AI, SHODAN, from destroying humanity with an HD visual overhaul, an improved HUD interface, a remastered soundtrack, and updated gameplay that brings a slew of quality-of-life improvements while being faithful to the original title.

System Shock will be added to NVIDIA GeForce Now on May 30, 2023.

Full GeForce Now games list for May

Showgunners (Steam, May 2)

Age of Wonders 4 (Steam, May 4)

Occupy Mars: The Game (Steam, May 10)

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 (Steam, May 11)

Far Cry 6 (Steam, May 11)

Tin Hearts (Steam, May 16)

The Outlast Trials (Steam, May 18)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Steam, May 23)

Blooming Business: Casino (Steam, May 23)

Railway Empire 2 (Steam, May 25)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (Steam, May 25)

Above Snakes (Steam, May 25)

System Shock (Steam, May 30)

Conqueror’s Blade (Steam)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Steam)

Patch Quest (Steam)

The Ascent (Steam)

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is NVIDIA's cloud gaming subscription service that allows its users to stream PC games they purchased from digital stores and stream them on a multitude of devices including TV, Laptop, Mobile, Android devices, and much more.

This batch of games is the latest in a long line of titles being added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW's library — now featuring over 1,600 games with more being added every month with no signs of slowing down.