PlayStation console exclusive Horizon Forbidden West heads to Windows PC in March 2024

What you need to know

Horizon Forbidden West first launched on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 back in February 2022.

Developed by Guerrilla Games and published by PlayStation Studios, it's the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Forbidden West was previously confirmed to be headed to Windows PC at some point this year, and the port now has a release date of March 21, 2024.

This port includes the 2023 expansion Burning Shores, and was developed with support from PlayStation's PC porting team Nixxes.

Another big PlayStation Studios game is coming to Windows PC soon.

While PlayStation previously confirmed that Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West was headed to PC, a new trailer on Thursday confirmed that the port is set to launch on March 21, 2024. You can take a look at the trailer below, which goes over some of the PC-specific features included in this version of the game, including DLSS 3 and Direct Storage support.

In addition to Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is being brought to PC through the efforts of Dutch studio Nixxes. This team specializes in porting titles to PC, and has previously worked on the well-received PC ports of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

More and more PlayStation games are headed to PC

Horizon Forbidden West will join the growing list of PlayStation Studios games on PC, which already includes titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and The Last of Us Part 1. PlayStation is also looking to launch some upcoming games day one on PC, including co-op title Helldivers 2 from Arrowhead Games.

Analysis: A fun game that's likely to have a great port

I enjoyed Horizon Forbidden West, even if I thought it was a bit too safe of a sequel overall. PC players that enjoyed Horizon Zero Dawn will also probably have a good time here, and with Guerrilla Games working with Nixxes on this port, it's safe to expect a smooth, well-adapted experience.