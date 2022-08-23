Surviving Mars developer reveals Stranded: Alien Dawn, coming to PC in October 2022

What you need to know

Stranded: Alien Dawn is an upcoming survival game being developed by Haemimont Games and published by Frontier Developments.

Haemimont Games has previously worked on titles like the Tropico franchise and Surviving Mars.

Stranded: Alien Dawn is currently scheduled to launch in October 2022 for PC via early access.

The developers of titles such as space colony simulator Surviving Mars are back with a new game that also tasks players with keeping people alive in an alien environment.

Developed by Haemimont Games and published by Frontier Developments, Stranded: Alien Dawn was revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022 on Tuesday. Stranded: Alien Dawn is a game about keeping a handful of survivors alive after they have crash-landed on a mysterious world. You can take a look at the reveal trailer for Stranded: Alien Dawn below.

Players will be making choices and building a base while scavenging for resources. The human survivors aren't alone however, and players will also be forced to fend off dangerous alien creatures on this strange world. The planet itself can also be a threat, as diseases and extreme, erratic weather will also threaten the band of survivors.

Stranded: Alien Dawn is currently slated to launch for PC in early access at some point in October 2022.