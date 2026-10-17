Thermaltake went retro and embraced the beige, and I think I just found my new PC case

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This PC case from Thermaltake isn't a brand-new release; it's already been on sale for a little while. But hanging out at the SimRacing Expo in Frankfurt, I stumbled across it for the first time and instantly fell in love.

It's called the Retro 360, and for obvious reasons. Thermaltake has fully embraced beige nostalgia, with a PC case that looks the part while still being suitable out of the box for modern hardware.

I've long considered the idea of putting my PC into a classic case, but being terminally lazy, I think I've just found the solution. A PC case that's built for modern hardware (and that shows it off) while having an aesthetic that reminds me of some of the earliest Windows PCs I used.

Image 1 of 3 All the beige, but modern. (Image credit: Windows Central) Unlike a true retro case, you don't have to retrofit modern connectivity. (Image credit: Windows Central) It's built for all the latest (and thickest) graphics cards. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

I think that's what makes it for me. I love the retro styling, and I love that it doesn't need modifying to fit my RTX 5090 inside it properly.

The CD ROM and floppy drive impressions on the front of the case are just that. Inside the Retro 360 there is no capacity to install an optical drive at all; it's just for show. But you can also substitute it for Thermaltake's 6-inch display panel if you like your retro look with a modern twist.

It supports ATX motherboards, including those with rear-facing connectors, and up to a 360 mm radiator in either the roof or at the side of the motherboard. There's also space for three 120 mm fans above the PSU compartment, sucking air in from the bottom, and another pair of 120 mm or 140 mm fans mounted to the front panel.

It's not a particularly large PC case, but it has serious capacity for cooling. And large GPUs.

The other bonus over an actual retro case is that the front panel IO is all modern, too, without having to retrofit anything. In this case, USB-C 3.2 and USB Type A 3.0.

CRT's were peak monitor design. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Another retro-themed bit of kit you can add into your modern but old-school-looking PC build is Thermaltake's Retro 360 Ultra AIO cooler. It matches the beigeness of the PC case on the fans and the radiator and has a CRT-style LCD display that sits atop your CPU.

The display can be customized with just about whatever moving imagery you want using the companion software. But it has to be something retro, right?

All in all, I just love the mix of old and new. Thermaltake PC cases have often stood out to me (and I have owned some in the past) as products where the visual appeal matters as much as the features.

It hits the right mark without trying to do too much and is designed to easily house the latest and greatest hardware. The price point is also as enticing as the design.

The Retro 360 Case comes in at $89.99, which is perfectly reasonable for all this beige goodness. There's also a slightly smaller version, the Retro 260, for microATX and miniITX builds. This one also costs a reasonable $79.99.

The Retro 360 AI cooler is a little more at $149.99 and is compatible with AMD AM4 and AM5 sockets and a whole bunch of Intel ones. But doesn't it just look the absolute business?

Were it not for the business of getting a PC case onto a plane, I'd be going home with one. But I'm pretty positive I just found the new PC case I've been looking for.

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