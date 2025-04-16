This brand-new Alienware Area-51 with an RTX 5080 is $400 off right now
Dell just launched this Area-51 gaming desktop, but the PC is already on sale.
Despite Dell only reviving the Alienware Area-51 lineup earlier this year, the Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop is already on sale. Right now, you can get the model with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 for $400 off.
That discount brings the price of the gaming desktop to $4,049.99. That is a large chunk of change, but considering the RTX 5080 Founders Edition costs $999, just over $4,000 is a reasonable price to pay for one of the best pre-built gaming PCs.
This gaming desktop pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. It also features 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.
Those specs are impressive, but the PC is also upgradeable. When Alienware revived the Area-51 brand, it made the gaming desktop easier to repair and upgrade.
✅ Perfect for: Those who want a powerful prebuilt gaming PC with the latest specs from NVIDIA and Intel.
❌ Avoid if: You want to build your own PC or want the most performance per dollar.
CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. RAM: 32GB DDR5 XMP. Storage: 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Power: 1500W.
👉 See at: Dell.com
Dell brought back the Alienware Area-51 lineup earlier this year at CES. When making the Area-51 gaming desktop, Alienware prioritized upgradeability, which is a welcome change to the proprietary components of the past.
You can open the 80L case of the Area-51 gaming desktop with a quick-release side panel. The spacious case makes repairs easy. It’s not the most compact design, but that’s for good reason.
The motherboard of the Area-51 gaming desktop uses the standard ATX shape, though it disappointingly only has two UDIMM slots, which limits future RAM upgrades.
The internals from NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 5000 family of GPUs and Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 lineup are the latest on the market and should handle the best PC games easily.
One concern with the Area-51 gaming desktop is that there are more affordable ways to get similar specs in a PC. While that is true, I'd argue it's the tradeoff you pay for getting a prebuilt system over building your own.
The Area-51 gaming desktop offers a sleek design, cutting-edge specs, and the confidence that it’s configured to perform out of the box. The PC's $400 discount is a welcome surprise given the device just launched last month.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.