Despite Dell only reviving the Alienware Area-51 lineup earlier this year, the Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop is already on sale. Right now, you can get the model with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 for $400 off.

That discount brings the price of the gaming desktop to $4,049.99. That is a large chunk of change, but considering the RTX 5080 Founders Edition costs $999, just over $4,000 is a reasonable price to pay for one of the best pre-built gaming PCs.

Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop: was $4,449.99 now $4,049.99 at Dell This gaming desktop pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. It also features 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. Those specs are impressive, but the PC is also upgradeable. When Alienware revived the Area-51 brand, it made the gaming desktop easier to repair and upgrade. ✅ Perfect for: Those who want a powerful prebuilt gaming PC with the latest specs from NVIDIA and Intel. ❌ Avoid if: You want to build your own PC or want the most performance per dollar. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. RAM: 32GB DDR5 XMP. Storage: 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Power: 1500W. 👉 See at: Dell.com

Dell brought back the Alienware Area-51 lineup earlier this year at CES. When making the Area-51 gaming desktop, Alienware prioritized upgradeability, which is a welcome change to the proprietary components of the past.

You can open the 80L case of the Area-51 gaming desktop with a quick-release side panel. The spacious case makes repairs easy. It’s not the most compact design, but that’s for good reason.

The motherboard of the Area-51 gaming desktop uses the standard ATX shape, though it disappointingly only has two UDIMM slots, which limits future RAM upgrades.

The internals from NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 5000 family of GPUs and Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 lineup are the latest on the market and should handle the best PC games easily.

One concern with the Area-51 gaming desktop is that there are more affordable ways to get similar specs in a PC. While that is true, I'd argue it's the tradeoff you pay for getting a prebuilt system over building your own.

The Area-51 gaming desktop offers a sleek design, cutting-edge specs, and the confidence that it’s configured to perform out of the box. The PC's $400 discount is a welcome surprise given the device just launched last month.