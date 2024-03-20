This incredible Samsung laptop "wins in nearly every category" and is now $700 off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

We love laptops here at Windows Central, and one of the best laptops we reviewed in 2023 has just crashed down in price thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro received almost 5 out of 5 stars on our review, and right now can be had for just $1,349, down from $2,089! That's an eyewatering $700 saving on one of Samsung's flagship laptops.

Samsung's best laptop, now at a price you can't miss

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is the almost top-end laptop in Samsung's lineup for last year, featuring an incredible 3K AMOLED display in either 14-inch or 16-inch sizes, an incredibly thin and light chassis with high-quality metal materials, one of the largest trackpads you're going to find on a Windows laptop, and powerful 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processors.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro really is a beast, being suitable for pretty much most professional and creative workflows. If you edit video or photos, write stories, create marketing material, or just use your laptop for media consumption, the Galaxy Book3 Pro is well equipped to complete those tasks with no issues. The only area that it's not super capable in is the graphics department, as it only includes an Intel Iris Xe chip.

On the inside, you can equip the Galaxy Book3 Pro with up to 32GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, and either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. Its AMOLED display is rocking excellent contrast levels and viewing angles, and is in that highly touted 16:10 aspect ratio which is great for productivity work.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro review, we called it a laptop that "wins in nearly every category," which can't be said for most laptops out there. It's only downside is the lack of a dedicated graphics card. Everything else is top tier, and if you're in the market for a new laptop right now, you'd be crazy to pass this one up for the price it's currently at.