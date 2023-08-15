Remnant 2: How to get the Hellfire flamethrower handgun

Remnant 2 is absolutely packed with goodies to hunt down and acquire, including some pretty interesting weapons. Some are easier than others to get your hands on, but you still need to know where to look.

That applies to the Hellfire, a particularly potent handgun that is, in essence, a flamethrower. After the early game SMG and the Enigma (acquired from the Labyrinth), this is another weapon I'd class as a "must get" for your second slot.

Here's what it does, and how you can get your hands on it.

Hellfire: Stats and mod

Fire is continuous from the Hellfire, applying burning to targets. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Here's what you're looking at for base stats on the Hellfire:

Damage : 13

: 13 RPS : 6

: 6 Magazine : 60

: 60 Spews flames that apply burning, dealing 396 fire damage over 10 seconds.

It's the last of those that really makes this a weapon worth using. After the base damage, the burning status effect will continue to apply additional fire damage once you stop firing.

It's a continuous burst, too, as with Enigma, even though it has a '60 round' magazine. Hold down the trigger and burn everything in sight.

The mod isn't bad, either:

Explosive shot: Fires an explosive round that deals up to 155 damage within 9m.

Flames bursting out of it and a decent enough AOE mod for a little crowd control. Upgrading the Hellfire will require Lumenite Crystals alongside Iron and Scrap.

How to acquire the Hellfire flamethrower

To find the Hellfire, you first must find the Ashen Wasteland (Image credit: Windows Central)

The pre-requisite to getting the Hellfire is that you cannot do this in the early game. It is only available after you have completed Yaesha, Losomn, and N'Erud, because only then will you unlock the final biome, Root Earth.

Unlike the other biomes in Remnant 2, Root Earth seems to be a fixed layout, meaning finding items should be the same for everyone, every time. Specifically for the Hellfire, you need to be Ashen Wasteland.

From the first checkpoint, follow the map onto the bridge, along to the end, then you'll cut down through a small passage into an opening. You'll know you're in the right place (check the image below) because you'll see a bunch of cars everywhere.

The truck on its side straight in front of you is your bearing to find. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll immediately be swarmed by enemies and since they're coming from exactly where you need to go, it's a good idea to clear them all out first. Where you need to head is the truck on its side straight in front of you, and behind a little wall the bad guys were climbing over.

When you get to the wall, simply jump over it and you'll arrive in a small space under the stricken truck. There on the floor is the welcoming purple glow of your brand-new Hellfire.

And there it is, just lying on the ground. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've picked up the weapon, simply climb out the other side of the hole you find yourself in.

So, given how good it is, and how easy it is to get, the Hellfire is certainly one to add to every Remnant 2 player's arsenal. But it's also incredibly easy to miss, so hopefully this guide could help.