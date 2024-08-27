ROG Ally X gets even better when installed into this sweet new dBrand gaming handheld accessory

The dBrand Killswitch for ROG Ally X is specifically designed to fit the thicker gaming handheld and make it more convenient to use.

What you need to know

ASUS ROG Ally X is a powerful Windows 11 gaming handheld that released in July 2024.

Due to its slightly thicker form factor, the Ally X doesn't fit into many form-fitting accessories designed for the original ROG Ally.

Today, dBrand released two new Killswitch Case Kits designed specifically for Ally X.

The Essential Kit sells for $59.95 and comes with a rubber protective case with a kickstand, a microSD card holder, and a customizable skin.

The Travel Kit sells for $74.95 and comes with everything in the Essential Kit plus a travel cover and stick grips.

I have a lot of good things to say about ASUS' improved ROG Ally gaming handheld, which released in July 2024 (as seen in my ROG Ally X review). But, as with almost any device, the Ally X user experience can be made even better when the right accessories are used with it. The thing is, since the ROG Ally X is slightly thicker and has a different port arrangement than the original Ally, many of the accessories created for the original handheld don't work with the improved device.

Thankfully, dBrand has just released a brand new Killswitch Case for ROG Ally X, which actually fits the newer Ally X and makes it more convenient to use.

Killswitch for ROG Ally X Travel Kit | $74.95 at dBrand This Travel Kit comes with a rubber casing that has a kickstand on the back, stick grips, an adhesive skin of your choosing, and a case cover to protect the ROG Ally X in transit. Buy at: dBrand

The Killswitch Case for Ally X is available in either an Essential Kit or a more expensive Travel Kit. With the Essential Kit (which sells for $59.95), users get a rubber, form-fitting casing that adds additional grip to the handheld and even includes a helpful kickstand on the backside. This case also offers a microSD card holder, and you get to choose one of dBrand's cool adhesive skin designs to help make your handheld stand out.

Meanwhile, the $74.95 Travel Kit comes with everything found in the Essential Kit but also includes stick grips that are easy to install over the joysticks to make them larger and more responsive. Additionally, this kit provides you with a hard-shell travel cover that slides over the ROG Ally X screen to protect it in transit.

If desired, you can purchase the Essential Kit and then choose to add the Travel Cover for $14.95, the stick grips for $9.95, and/or a tempered glass screen protector for $19.95 a la carte.

An accessory that adds protection and convenience

The ROG Ally is more protected and more convenient to use with the Killswitch Travel Kit. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I previously did our original dBrand Killswitch for ROG Ally review and one of my colleagues also has the dBrand Killswitch for Steam Deck. We have found these kits are made of quality materials and improve our gaming handheld experiences. As such, it's easy to think that the new ROG Ally X Killswitch kits will be equally impressive.

One thing I like about the Killswitch case is that it has a somewhat rough texture, which gives me a better grip when holding my expensive device. I don't have to worry as much about it accidentally slipping from my hands even when they're sweaty from fighting a challenging boss. Additionally, the case features openings so the vents can breath and so I can access any ports or buttons as necessary. Of course, having a kickstand allows me to set my ROG Ally just about anywhere to watch shows or YouTube videos more easily without having to find something to prop my device up with, which is really convenient.

The hard-shell cover which comes in the Travel Kit slides over the front of the Ally and holds itself in place. I only have to put a little bit of pressure in order to slide it back off again, but it won't move around on its own during transit. This allows me to throw my gaming handheld in a backpack or my luggage knowing that the screen and joysticks won't get damaged during my trips. One of the best things is that this makes the ROG Ally take up less room than it would if it was in a bulky carrying case.

So, what do I think about the customizable skins? I'm personally averse to putting adhesive stickers on my devices, but there's no denying that the patterns and designs offered by dBrand are well-made and will help your device stand out if you want to apply them. There are plenty of options to choose from, so you'll most likely be able to find something you like. The stick grips are equally simple to install and do a good job of making the Ally respond faster to my movements since they offer a larger and more textured surface to work with.

The one thing to be aware of is that the Killswitch fits very tightly on gaming handhelds. Obviously, this is by design to provide a more protective layer that doesn't fall off. However, this means it takes effort to install the Killswitch, and it can be difficult to remove. So, if you think you'll frequently want to take the Ally X out of its protective casing, then you might want to get a different accessory. Otherwise, this is a fantastic peripheral the ROG Ally X owners should definitely consider.