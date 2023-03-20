Samsung S95B, one of the best TVs for Xbox and PS5, is near Black Friday pricing

The Samsung S95B is one of the best TVs for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It has the high-end specs you need to enjoy the best Xbox games and it even has Xbox Cloud Gaming built-in, so you don't even need a console or PC to play. Thanks to a current deal, you can get the Samsung S95B for 40% off. That brings the price down to $1,798.

That discount is for the 65-inch model through Amazon. If you prefer to shop elsewhere, Samsung has an almost identical deal (discounted to $1,800). There are also deals on the 55-inch model of the Samsung S95B, though they're harder to find in stock.

The current price of the 65-inch Samsung S95B isn't quite as low as we saw Black Friday 2022, but it's close. Last November, the TV dropped to $1,779.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $15/month at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to Xbox Cloud gaming and a plethora of other benefits. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can stream games to your phone, tablet, PC, Xbox console, Steam Deck, and select Samsung Smart TVs.

The Samsung S95B has a 4K display, supports HDR10+, and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Its display uses Samsung Quantum Dot technology, which delivers deep blacks, high brightness, and a wide range of colors. Samsung highlights that its screen technology in the TV uses 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels.

The S95B has other features that are handy for gaming, such as support for HDMI CEC and eARC (HDMI 3). Dolby Atmos and Samsung Object Tracking Sound are both supported on the audio side of things.

4K upscaling is also supported, allowing you to enjoy older content on your TV at a higher resolution.

Samsung Gaming Hub allows the TV to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and other streaming services, all without a console. Of course, the TV also has specs that should deliver a solid gaming experience from consoles such as the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5.