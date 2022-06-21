Samsung's 2022 QN85B is an excellent 4K TV that's $400 off today only

You can find this Samsung QB85B 75-inch 4K Smart TV discounted at Best Buy to just $2,399.99 (opens in new tab). Amazon has also matched this price (opens in new tab), but it is a Best Buy Deal of the Day so the odds are good it will expire at both retailers by tomorrow. This is a brand new discount on a TV that just released a couple months ago, and it came out swinging at $2,800. So you're definitely saving a chunk right away.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN85B 75-inch 4K TV $2,800 $2,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)



A 2022 model TV very similar to one of our favorite Samsung models for gaming, and it has a ton of features for streaming or even for your smart home. Plus, it's down to a great price.

The Samsung QN85B series replaces 2021's QN85A series, which is a TV we liked because it was very similar to the QN90A series. Keeping up with the numbers yet? That last one is one we recommend in our roundup of the best 4K TVs for the Xbox Series X and Series S. The QN85A and QN85B are a bit different, but they keep a lot of the same characteristics that we loved for gaming. So if you're looking for a brand new TV and you want something that will make Halo Infinite really stand out, grab this one on sale today.

First off, the QN85B uses Samsung's Neo QLED technology. This is about as good as you can get image-wise without actually getting OLED. It has amazing color, beautiful details, and Quantum Mini LEDs that make everything spectacular. There is even 4K upscaling with the Neo Quantum Processor so even older content looks the best it can. That has implications for gaming and for movie night.

The TV also has 120Hz response time even at 4K resolutions, so everything you watch from games to sports looks smooth. It has a low response time, a depth enhancer, and amazing audio that can track objects or be enhanced by Dolby Atmos.



In addition to all that, it has a smart platform built in so you can stream your favorite shows from all of your favorite apps. Plus there are three voice assistants built in that you can use to control your entire smart home, including Samsung's Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.