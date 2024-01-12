Smite 2 announced, bringing MOBA action in Unreal Engine 5 to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC

What you need to know

Smite is a third-person MOBA developed by Titan Forge Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios.

Titan Forge Games and Hi-Rez Studios are now working on Smite 2, a sequel being built in Unreal Engine 5.

Registration is now open for a chance to participate in Smite 2 alpha tests.

Smite 2 is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Nearly a decade after the original launch of Smite, the teams at Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games are working on a sequel.

Smite 2 is on the way, being built in Unreal Engine 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. You can check out the announcement trailer for Smite 2 below:

Registration is now open for the Smite 2 Closed Alpha, which is set to take place sometime later on in Spring 2024. Players on all platforms are welcome, with PC players able to sign up through Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Why a Smite 2 using Unreal Engine 5?

Smite 2 is shaking some things up, as players selecting their gods and goddesses such as Zeus will no longer be limited to a physical or magical playstyle. Instead, players can purchase any kind of item in the shop to try and play their favorite deities in different ways.

New visual effects and animations are meant to improve the appearance and functionality of combat, while keeping the 5V5 MOBA gameplay that players know and appreciate. Other changes are also present, such as the addition of stealth grass and siege minions, though there's not too many details on how these work right now.

Smite 2 will have full cross-play across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. The team is working on getting cross-progression approved, but it isn't quite locked in yet.

What's happening to the original Smite?

The first Smite isn't going anywhere. Smite 2 will not be replacing Smite, but instead exist alongside it. Additionally, any Smite players that hop into Smite 2 will get every gem they've spent in the first game. These so-called Legacy Gems can then be used to pay for up to 50% of the cost of new stuff like battle passes and skins. In order to access this, anyone interested will need to link their Smite account to Smite 2.

Analysis: A potentially cool evolution for an iconic game

Obviously we'll have to wait and see exactly how everything pans out, but the upgrades and new features being promised for Smite 2 sound extremely encouraging. I especially appreciate the team rewarding players by granting Legacy Gems for everything you've spent in the first Smite. I have some friends who spent a lot of time and money in the original Smite, so I know they'll be happy.

The fact that Closed Alpha testing kicks off in a few months is also good to see. Hopefully I'll be able to get in!