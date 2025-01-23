Square Enix confirms the story of the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' part 3 is complete, and once again hints that it's dropping PlayStation exclusivity

Square Enix has announced in recent interviews that the third title in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy is progressing smoothly as its story has been completed.

Additionally, Square Enix has implied that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 may be released on multiple platforms as part of its multi-platform strategy and include extra features like New Game Plus.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC port is now available to purchase on Steam.

After many long months, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has finally come to PC as it launched today on Steam. To mark the occasion, Square Enix was recently interviewed by several publishing outlets including Famitsu and 4Gamer on the state of the third and final game in its critically-acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

For starters, Square Enix has confirmed to Famitsu (as reported and translated by Eurogamer) that it has completed writing the plot for the third game and that development for the game overall is progressing without delay. However, no release date for the third game has been announced as of yet.

Then Square Enix went on to state that it is considering extra features for the third game like New Game Plus.

In an interview with 4gamer (translated by @Genki_JPN), Square Enix implies that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 may not be a PlayStation-exclusive title at launch like its predecessors were due to the company's new modus operandi of releasing games on multiple platforms. Nonetheless, Square Enix says it makes no promises that it could launch on multiple platforms but it will try its best.

While fans wait in anticipation for the final act of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trilogy, they can whet their appetites with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's newly released PC port. Our own, longtime Final Fantasy veteran, Jez Corden recently reviewed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and gave it an extremely high rating of 4.5/5 stars while stating "Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a great example of how to rebuild a classic for modern audiences."

It's got a deep, varied combat system, spectacular presentation, and an engaging plot with tons of fanservice for fans of the original Final Fantasy 7. On top of that, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck verified so you can take one of the best PC games with you on the go.

If you want to check out this modern-day classic for yourself on PC, be sure to check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC requirements guide before purchasing it to see if your PC rig has what it takes to run at its full potential and enjoy its exclusive PC features.

