Star Wars Outlaws story trailer shows crime in the Outer Rim, while the game is coming to Xbox and Windows PC in August 2024

Star Wars Outlaws is an upcoming Star Wars game being developed by Ubisoft Massive, the team that's worked on The Division franchise and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

A new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws shows numerous threats in the Outer Rim, including crime syndicates, Imperial forces, and even a Sarlaac.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated to launch on August 30, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Players that grab the Gold or Ultimate editions of the game will be able to start playing three days earlier.

The next big Star Wars adventure is almost here.

First revealed back during the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023 — with gameplay shown at Ubisoft Forward almost immediately after — Ubisoft Massive's Star Wars Outlaws places players in the shoes of rising rogue Kay Vess. Accompanied by her companion critter Nix, Kay Vess is navigating an open world full of danger in the Outer Rim.

A new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws shows even more of the dangers the duo face, and also confirms that the game is set to launch on August 30, 2024. You can check out the new story trailer for the game below.

Being at a disadvantage compared to many others in the Star Wars universe, Kay Vess and Nix rely on trickery and subterfuge to succeed, sneaking around and using surprise attacks to undercut more powerful foes. The pair also travel around in a starship, The Trailblazer, which will be used to go between different planets in-game.

Star Wars Outlaws preorders are going live

Preorders for Star Wars Outlaws are going up across different retailers, with orders now available directly from Ubisoft. There's a standard edition, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition available for $70, $110, and $130 respectively, with the Ultimate Edition being included day one in Ubisoft+.

The Gold Edition nets players three-day early access and a season pass, the latter of which includes two DLCs (one mission and one pack of cosmetics) that will be available sometime after the game's launch. The Ultimate Edition includes everything in the Gold Edition, while also packing in even more cosmetics and a digital art book.

Analysis: Looking good, but I'd like to see more

I'm definitely down for an open world Star Wars scoundrel experience, and what the team at Ubisoft Massive has showed so far looks promising. I'd still like to see a bit more though, with some additional details on how big the game is and how the open world design works.

Overall, we've seen a lot of Star Wars games cancelled over the last few years, so after the success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it's nice to see another big team get to take a crack at the galaxy far, far, away that I love so much.