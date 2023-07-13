Street Fighter 6: Rashid release date

What you need to know

Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry in Capcom’s long-running fighting game franchise.

There are currently 18 playable characters in Street Fighter 6, but a Year 1 Character Pass plans to bring four additional fighters within the year.

The charismatic master of wind Rashid is coming to Street Fighter 6 on July 24, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Fighting game fans love Street Fighter 6. Capcom has once again managed to potently reinvigorate one of its most iconic franchises. The current playable roster of 18 characters is bursting with long-standing legends and new favorites like the Pankration queen Marisa. Despite a healthy portfolio of launch fighters, engaged combatants eagerly await the return of other dashing Street Fighter darlings. Thankfully, we won’t be waiting long because the whirlwind talent Rashid is making his Street Fighter 6 debut on July 24, 2023.

Rashid will launch as the first of four characters from the Year 1 Character Pass in Street Fighter 6, with Akuma, Ed, and AKI set to follow over the course of the next year. If you already own the Deluxe/Ultimate Editions of Street Fighter 6 or the Year 1 Character Pass, you’ll automatically have access to Rashid on July 24. The Year 1 Character Pass can be purchased for $30. And if you don’t want to commit to all four fighters, you can procure Rashid ala carte. Capcom is also hosting a limited-time Fighter Pass loaded with Rashid stickers, cosmetics, and emotes.

Street Fighter 6 Rashid play style

Rashid quickly became one of the most popular characters in Street Fighter 5 because of his unique whirlwind attacks and impressive agility. From what we’ve seen from the latest Rashid gameplay trailer, Capcom has elevated the fundamentals of the characters. Rashid’s kit focuses on rapid bursts of damage and flashy parkour abilities. Celebrating Street Fighter 6’s hip-hop influence, Rashid also sprinkles breakdancing into his updated moveset.

Players who prefer the slower speed of characters like Zangief and Dhalsim likely won’t connect with Rashid. However, if you’re a Juri or Kimberly main in Street Fighter 6, you should appreciate the aerial acrobatics of Rashid and his windy arsenal of attacks. Signature abilities like Rolling Assault, Wing Stroke, and Arabian Cyclone will undoubtedly be a problem for opponents in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. It is one of our favorite games of 2023 and confidently one of the best fighting games on Xbox. Check out our collection of the best fight sticks for Xbox and PC to increase your combo prowess.