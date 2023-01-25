The Elder Scrolls Online reveals Shadow Over Morrowind adventure for 2023

What you need to know

The Elder Scrolls Online is an ongoing MMORPG from Zenimax Online Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

During the Xbox Developer_Direct show, the ESO team revealed the next chapter for the game's story.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind returns the franchise to Morrowind for the first time since 1994.

The first chapter, Scribes of Fate, will arrive in March, while Necrom will land a few months later in June.

The High Isles adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online concluded late last year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for news on what comes next for Xbox's in-house MMORPG. On Wednesday, Zenimax Online Studios finally revealed The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind, the game's next adventure that begins in just a few months.

Revealed during the Xbox Developer_Direct show, Shadow Over Morrowind starts with two new DLC — one being a major story expansion — in the location not seen in the franchise since The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind back in 1994. The Elder Scrolls Online expansion follows the conclusion of the Legacy of the Britons adventure with Firesong.

First up is The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate, a minor DLC that includes two new four-player PvE dungeons. Players will need to keep their wits about them as they battle through the magic-riddled domains of Scrivener's Hall and Bal Sunnar. Scribes of Fate releases for Windows PCs on March 13, 2023, and will come to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation two weeks later on March 28, 2023.

Next is The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, a major expansion that should keep players busy for quite some time. With over 30 hours of brand-new story content, the Necrom chapter of Shadow Over Morrowind will feature two expansive zones in Eastern Morrowind, two new companions, and ESO's seventh playable class: the Arcanist. The Arcanist will feature a wide array of powerful abilities and mechanics drawn from the Daedric Prince of Oblivion.

The Necrom expansion officially launches on June 5, 2023 for Windows PC players, while Xbox and PlayStation players will have to wait until June 20, 2023 in order to get their hands on it. There's likely much more to come with the Shadows Over Morrowind adventure in the following months, although players will have their hands full with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion in the meantime.

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the best Xbox games around for fans of MMO titles, especially since it is fully available for Xbox consoles and is included in Xbox Game Pass. With Shadow Over Morrowind bringing highly-requested new features like a playable class, it's certainly an exciting time to be an ESO player. If you want to experience it for yourself, the base game is included in Game Pass and all subscribers get discounts on DLC and expansions.

You can see more images of The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate and Necrom below.

