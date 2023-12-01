This 55-inch 4K Smart TV makes for a great budget gaming television and it's currently at a low price
A 4K TV with three HDMI 2.1 ports and a 60Hz refresh rate.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but it seems that amazing holiday deals are still going on. This is evidenced by the low price of the Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series 4K TV which is now $279.99 at Best Buy. This television makes for a great budget gaming TV and comes with Fire TV so you can easily access your various streaming services. You can even control it with Amazon Alexa via the included remote.
Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was
$429.99 now $279.99 ($150 off)
With a 55-inch LED display that offers 4K resolution HDR 10, and 60Hz the Toshiba Class C350 TV makes an excellent choice for gaming and show streaming. It features three HDMI 2.1 ports as well as two USB-A 2.0 ports to meet your various connection needs.
Additional sizes are also on sale at Best Buy.
✅Perfect for: People looking for an inexpensive 4K TV for gaming and show streaming.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want a TV that can hit 120Hz.
💰Price check: $279.99 at Amazon
👀 Alternative budget deal: Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 LED TV — was
$129.99 now $89.99 only at Best Buy
Gaming TVs at a great low price
When it comes to getting the best 4K TVs for gaming , the Toshiba C350 Series makes for an excellent budget choice. Since it has 4K (2160p) resolution and supports HDR 10, imagery comes through crisp and vibrant. It also has three HDMI 2.1 ports and two USB-A 2.0 ports to take care of your various connection needs.
As far as gaming goes, this is a standard LED screen with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, which isn't top-of-the-line, but is still a good refresh rate for console gaming. Of course, if you want to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5's HDMI 2.1 abilities which can reach up to 120Hz via HDMI 2.1, you might want a different TV. But the higher the frame rate of a 4K TV, the more expensive it will be. Therefore, if you want a lower-priced option that will work well with current-gen consoles then the Toshiba C350 is a great option to go with.
