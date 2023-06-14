This amazing ASUS ROG Ally carrying case is finally available for purchase

What you need to know

Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld launched on June 13, 2023.

WaterField Designs has created a premium carrying case for the system made of high-quality materials and it's finally available for purchase.

Another WaterField ROG Ally carry case known as the Pouch will also release later this month and is available for preorder.

As you might already know, the highly-anticipated Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld, which comes with Windows 11 and can run a vast variety of games, finally launched on June 13, 2023. Now that it's finally getting into eager consumers' hands, additional ROG Ally accessories are also being made available. This includes what is possibly the best ROG Ally carrying case that will ever release — the WaterField CitySlicker Carrying Case for Asus ROG Ally.

WaterField Designs, located in San Francisco, California, has long been known for its premium bags and high-quality accessories. The company is no stranger to gaming-related carrying cases as it previously released a smaller version of the CitySlicker for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

The CitySlicker for ROG Ally features a full-grain leather flap that comes in one of eight different colors, so buyers can choose the look they like best. This leather flap closes with a magnetic snap, giving the case a sleek-yet-useful design. There are also five slots for easily carrying microSD cards.

The main part of the bag is made of a weather-resistant ballistic nylon or waxed canvas shell depending on the color variant you opt for. Meanwhile, the interior is made of a soft ultrasuede material to protect against scratches and bumps. Interested buyers can also purchase an optional carabiner or adjustable sling strap to make the case even easier to tote around on the go.

WaterField Designs also has another Asus ROG Ally carrying case that it intends to release later this month on June 22, 2023. The Pouch for ROG Ally is a smaller accessory, but it's also made of extremely high-quality materials. It features durable ballistic nylon with a soft inner lining to keep the Ally protected during transit.

The Pouch also has a small zippered storage area in the front, which makes it easy to carry earbuds, a screen cloth, or other small items with you. It's currently available for preorder and comes in five different colors.