You can save money by upgrading an original ASUS ROG Ally's storage and battery rather than buying a new ROG Ally X.

I've previously written a guide on how to factory reset and sell your ROG Ally in order to get a better handheld.

However, the sad truth is that the original ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds generally don't retain their value when sold or traded in anymore.

For instance, even if you've kept it in really good condition and still have the charger, Best Buy only offers $160.00 when you trade in either the Z1 (non-Extreme) or the Z1 Extreme version. Meanwhile, it can be hard to sell your used Ally on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or other similar services.

So, instead of trading in your original Ally for another handheld with better battery life, like the improved ROG Ally X, it might be better for your wallet for you to just upgrade your original Ally with a greater battery capacity (and maybe even a larger SSD).

I've already upgraded my ROG Ally, so I've put together this page of tips on how to do the battery upgrade correctly.

Disclaimer If you're interested in swapping to a bigger SSD, check out my guide on how to upgrade the SSD in your ROG Ally.

What you'll need to upgrade your battery

Everything you need 🪛 JSAUX ROG Ally Battery Upgrade Kit PB0101

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is the kit I used to upgrade my ROG Ally battery. It comes with a 65W battery, Ally back plate, screws, a screwdriver, a couple of prying tools, a flush cutter tool, a thermal metal plate, and non-static gloves. It's everything you need to upgrade your ROG Ally battery. This is what I used when upgrading my Ally, so my tips are based on using this kit. 👉See at: JSAUX.com

The original ROG Ally has a 40Whr battery while the ROG Ally X has an 80Whr battery. As seen in my JSAUX ROG Ally Battery Upgrade Kit review, this kit provides a 65Whr battery, which is better than the original, but doesn't last as long as the ROG Ally X's stock battery.

Cheaper but trickier 🐰 iFixit ASUS 88Whr A42N1403 Laptop Battery Kit: $54.99 at iFixit This is a cheaper battery upgrade option to consider, and it comes with an 88Whr battery, but the upgrade process is a bit trickier than the upgrade process for the JSAUX kit. You can get the battery on its own for $44.99 or the battery and kit for $54.99 at iFixit. I do not have specific tips for upgrading the Ally using this kit, since this is not the kit I used. I've included it to make sure people know what options are available. 👉 See at: iFixit.com

JSAUX Battery Upgrade Kit: Tips and things to know

Built-in Extended Battery for ROG Ally (PB0101) - YouTube Watch On

JSAUX provides a video tutorial as well as step-by-step illustrated instructions for upgrading the ROG Ally battery at the JSAUX website. I've embedded the video above to make it easier to watch.

All in all, the upgrade process itself is relatively easy, but here's what you need to know and what you should consider before doing it.

As with most tech upgrades, if you aren't careful during the upgrade process, you could permanently damage your handheld . Follow the instructions and use the proper tools correctly to avoid complications.

. Follow the instructions and use the proper tools correctly to avoid complications. You'll want to perform this upgrade on a clean, dry surface . I did mine on this self-healing mat, which sells for $8.99 at Amazon.

. I did mine on this self-healing mat, which sells for $8.99 at Amazon. Unlike the other ROG Ally back screws, the bottom middle screw isn't intended to come out all of the way . You'll want to unscrew it as much as possible and then open the casing with it still in the screw hole.

. You'll want to unscrew it as much as possible and then open the casing with it still in the screw hole. I found it easiest to pry the Ally casing open by using the triangular prying tool in the seam near the bumper area .

. The included blue gloves are shock resistant, so you should wear the gloves during the upgrade to prevent accidentally damaging any of the Ally's internals .

. The prying bar is helpful for interacting with latches , such as opening and shutting the ribbon clasps or locking and unlocking the piece of metal holding the battery cable in place. Pull up from behind the ribbon latch to move it. Meanwhile, gently press down on the metal above the cable and then slide it up and down to safely unlock the wires.

, such as opening and shutting the ribbon clasps or locking and unlocking the piece of metal holding the battery cable in place.

Image 1 of 7 I used the included prying tool to safely detach and reattach the ribbon. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The JSAUX Battery Upgrade Kit comes with a thermal dissipation plate that goes in the center of the Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There is a screw above the battery with a tampering sticker on it. Destroying this voids any active warranties. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) You will need to carefully use the prying tool to detach and reattach battery cables. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) I found it easiest to open the ROG Ally casing by starting from the bumper area. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) You will need to remove the original back buttons and bumper and put them on the new back plate. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There is a small spring behind the back button screw. Be careful not to lose it. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

It's also worth noting that after installing the new battery, you will need to plug your handheld into its power cable before it will turn on again . This is expected, considering you've just swapped out the battery, and the new one won't have any juice.

. This is expected, considering you've just swapped out the battery, and the new one won't have any juice. After the upgrade, your handheld might take a while to start up after showing the initial Republic of Gamers logo, but that is to be expected. Leave the handheld alone and allow it to start up at its own pace .

. Going through with this upgrade will void any active warranty that you have for your Ally. So keep that in mind.

that you have for your Ally. So keep that in mind. The new ROG Ally back plate doesn't have textured grips and feels a little too smooth. To fix this, you might want to purchase non-slip grip stickers from Amazon.

from Amazon. Since the new backplate makes the ROG Ally 1mm thicker than it originally was, form-fitting protective cases, decal wraps, and vinyl skins might not fit the upgraded Ally .

. You'll want to reach out to JSAUX customer support if you have any issues during the upgrade process.

If the battery upgrade process was done correctly, the ROG Ally should behave normally after it's been booted up again, only with longer battery life.

ROG Ally trade-in and upgrade FAQ

Upgrade from a standard ASUS ROG Ally (white) to a ROG Ally X (black). (Image credit: Windows Central)

How much do the ASUS ROG Ally and ROG Ally X cost? The original ROG Ally Z1 (non-Extreme) had an MSRP of $599.99, but it seems to have been discontinued, with open-box options starting at $305.99 at Best Buy* Meanwhile, the better ROG Ally Z1 Extreme has a $649.99 price tag at Best Buy. Then there's the newer ROG Ally X (1TB), which sells for $799.99 at Best Buy, and the ROG Ally X (2TB), which sells for $899.99 at Best Buy.

Disclaimer *ROG Ally devices have been found selling at various retailers, but sometimes from shady third-party resellers at high prices. Best Buy is currently the best place to find consistent prices and deals from an official and trusted seller.

Do ROG Ally and ROG Ally X handheld have good resale value? Unfortunately, no. At the time of writing, used ASUS ROG Ally and ROG Ally X gaming handhelds typically sell for a few hundred dollars cheaper than their retail prices at places like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and more.



As with all used items, the better condition the ROG Ally is in, the more it can sell for, but only if there are sellers willing to buy it.

Can I trade-in my ROG Ally or ROG Ally X to GameStop? At the time of writing, GameStop does not take ROG Ally or ROG Ally X trade-ins.



You might find better luck trying to sell your gaming handheld on eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or other similar services.

Does Best Buy offer good trade-in value for ROG Ally? No. Best Buy's trade-in service barely gives you anything for your ROG Ally. Even if you kept your Ally in good condition and have the original AC adapter, Best Buy will only give you up to $160.00 for your used Z1 or Z1 Extreme handheld.



That's only 27% of the cost of the $599.99 Z1 Ally and only 25% of the cost of the $649.99 Z1 Extreme Ally.