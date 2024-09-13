This underrated survival-horror PlayStation Studios game is just $10 on PC for Friday the 13th

Survival-horror is a broad genre, with some darker, more condensed titles and games that take things open world. Days Gone, the 2019 title from PlayStation's Bend Studio, falls into the latter category, giving players an open wilderness to explore and hordes of infected to fight. Days Gone is also available on PC, and right now, you can grab Days Gone for just $10 at CDKeys (Steam) in a special Friday the 13th sale.

Days Gone | was $49.99 now $9.99 at CDKeys (Steam) Days Gone was advertised with the tagline that "This world comes for you," and that's not an exaggeration. Infected humans known as Freakers roam in hordes, while infected wildlife means the wild isn't any safer to explore than fallen towns. Deacon St. John is searching for where he belongs, and you can grab his story on PC right now at a huge discount.

✅Perfect for: If you enjoy horror and survival games, as well as enjoying third-person gunplay and an open world meant to be carefully explored. ❌Avoid if: You don't enjoy survival-horror games that have an emphasis on survival, or you don't enjoy completing activities in an open world.



Days Gone offers an unrelenting world and open freedom

Snow and rain, wind and shine, Deacon's got his bike. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Launching in 2019 on PlayStation 4 after years of work at developer Bend Studio, Days Gone features an open world that's dangerous at every turn. Hordes of Freakers, infected wildlife, and rival bikers threaten protagonist Deacon St. John as he keeps refusing to settle down and keeps pushing across the open road.

Days Gone wasn't received extremely well at launch, with middling reviews from many critics that highlighted a number of technical issues and glitches plaguing the experience.

Bend Studio supported the game with fixes and updates however, and it's now a superbly polished experience. That's especially true on PC, where players can take advantage of PC-specific features like ultrawide monitors.

While there's a whole slate of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC now, that process began in 2020 with the arrival of Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn. Days Gone wasn't far behind, becoming the second big PlayStation title on PC after the port arrived in 2021.

With Bend Studio currently working on a new IP, it doesn't seem like there'll be a sequel to Days Gone anytime soon, but with this game's price cut down to just $10 right now for a Friday the 13th sale, this is the perfect time to jump in an experience the story of Deacon St. John and his life's struggles on the post-apocalyptic road.

Can I trust CDKeys?

Yes, you can absolutely trust CDKeys. There's a lot of shady key resellers out there that don't handle things in an ethical way, but that's not the case with CDKeys. Your purchases and information will be handled securely, and CDKeys isn't obtaining keys in dubious ways.