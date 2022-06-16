What's new in Overwatch 2's Competitive 2.0?

From the move to a 5v5 PvP format to the addition of seasonal updates and Battle Passes, Overwatch 2 is changing a lot about Blizzard's popular hero shooter. As part of Blizzard's new approach to improve PvP, the studio will introduce "Competitive 2.0," a new version of Overwatch's ranked mode that brings some interesting changes to the experience.

In this guide, we'll go everything you need to know about Overwatch 2's Competitive 2.0, including what it adds, what it changes, and when it's expected to go live.

Overwatch 2 Competitive 2.0: Everything we know

An after-action report in Overwatch 2. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Overwatch 2's Competitive 2.0 represents Blizzard's attempt to give Overwatch's ranked multiplayer more opportunities for player growth and progression. One of the core features being added as part of Competitive 2.0 is an automatically generated "after-action report" that players can review at the end of each match. This report will provide players with an overview of their stats and accomplishments in each game, helping them understand where they performed well and where they could improve. The report will also allow players to view their highlight plays from the match, as well as review a replay recording of it. Players can also see how their latest performance compares to previous matches they've played.

Competitive 2.0 is also completely revamping Overwatch's ranks. Currently, Overwatch uses a granular Skill Rating (SR) across seven individual ranks (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, and Grandmaster) to measure a player's level of skill. When Competitive 2.0 arrives, though, the game will move away from numeric skill rating values, replacing them with smaller skill tier milestones that players can progress through as they climb the "main" Overwatch ranks like Silver or Gold. This sounds a lot like Rainbow Six Siege's rank system, which features up to five minor skill tiers within each of that game's larger ranks.

According to Blizzard, fans can expect Competitive 2.0 to launch at the same time Overwatch 2 releases. This means that the new ranking system, as well as the after-action report feature, will be added to the game on Oct. 4.

Overwatch 2 is slated to launch on consoles and PC on Oct. 4, and with all of the additions and enhancements it's offering, there's a good chance it could become one of the best Xbox shooters available.